Watch Live: Coroner to provide more details on Gabby Petito's autopsy
More details are expected Tuesday on the autopsy of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old who was reported missing — and later found dead — after her fiancé returned home from a cross-country road trip without her. Teton County, Wyoming, Coroner Dr. Brent Blue is hosting a press conference Tuesday on the autopsy at 12:30 p.m. MT, 2:30 p.m. Eastern.
Petito's body was discovered in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park last month and the initial manner of death was ruled a homicide. Authorities have been searching for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.
The search for Laundrie has been focused on the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre area with hiking trails, swampy terrain and hard-to-reach places in Florida's Sarasota County. Laundrie returned to Florida on September 1 without Petito, and 10 days later, Petito was reported missing.
How to watch the coroner's press conference today
- What: Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue holds a press conference on the autopsy of Gabby Petito.
- Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
- Time: 12:30 p.m. MT; 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Via Zoom
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device