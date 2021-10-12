Live

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, autopsy finds

A coroner announced that Gabby Petito was strangled to death and died several weeks before her body was found. Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is the only person of interest in the case. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
