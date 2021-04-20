Live Updates: Nation reacts after Derek Chauvin convicted in George Floyd's death

Live Updates: Nation reacts after Derek Chauvin convicted in George Floyd's deathget the free app
Protesters in Minneapolis cheered Tuesday after a jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of all three counts in the death of George Floyd, whose killing last year re-ignited a nationwide movement calling for police reform and racial justice. An attorney for Floyd's family called the verdict "painfully earned justice."
The jury, which consisted of six White people, four Black people and two multiracial people, convicted Chauvin of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Floyd's family, applauded the decision.
"Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd's family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today's verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world," Crump said. "This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state."
Across the country, cities braced for protests ahead of the verdict. National Guard troops have been deployed to major cities, including Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.
In Minneapolis, the courthouse where the trial was held had been fortified with fences, plywood, and additional security forces. Last year, protests following Floyd's death caused $350 million in property damages.
"We need to continue holding officers accountable"
Following the verdict, activist Ja'Mal Green said "this isn't something we see on a day-to-day basis."
Green said the last time he recalls a verdict like this coming down against a police officer, it was in the Laquan McDonald murder case in Chicago. In 2014, McDonald was shot 16 times by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke, and it took roughly a year for video of the shooting to be released. Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2018.
"He was one of the first officers in Illinois to be held accountable. So to see this as one of the first officers to be held accountable in Minnesota, I'm happy, I'm shocked," Green told CBS News.
"But we need to continue holding officers accountable," he said. "We need real legislative change in this country and really look at how we can move the needle. Because this can't keep happening. This cannot be our reality each and every day, bracing for videos and bracing for if a jury or judge is gonna find an officer guilty."
Green spoke of the difficulty of reforming policing and weeding out bad cops as well.
"This system is so corrupt that, how do you even figure out where to start with that?" he said. "We really gotta step back and rethink public safety as a whole."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls decision "the only reasonable verdict"
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whose own city is dealing with backlash over the fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo, said the jury's decision was "the only reasonable verdict."
"I join my fellow Chicagoans, Americans, and human beings across the world as justice is being served in Minneapolis today," Lightfoot said in a statement. "A jury of his peers listened to the evidence presented by both sides and came to the only reasonable verdict based on the overwhelming evidence presented by the Prosecution."
"Today marks a moment where future generations can look back and see that we as a nation came together and rightfully demanded justice and accountability. And justice was served," Lightfoot added.
Barack and Michelle Obama say jury "did the right thing"
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama commended the verdict, writing in a statement that the jury "did the right thing." But the pair cautioned that "if we're being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial."
"True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day. It requires us to recognize that millions of our friends, family, and fellow citizens live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last. And it requires us to do the sometimes thankless, often difficult, but always necessary work of making the America we know more like the America we believe in," the pair said.
"While today's verdict may have been a necessary step on the road to progress, it was far from a sufficient one. We cannot rest. We will need to follow through with the concrete reforms that will reduce and ultimately eliminate racial bias in our criminal justice system," the Obamas added. "We will need to redouble efforts to expand economic opportunity for those communities that have been too long marginalized."
Minneapolis police union said it respects jury's decision
The union representing Minneapolis police officers said Tuesday that it respects the jury's decision, and understands the "enormous burden" it faced in reaching a verdict.
The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis called for an end to "political pandering" and "divisive comments," but told Minneapolis residents that the federation "stands with you, and not against you."
Minneapolis Mayor says Floyd's life "will have bettered our city"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted that "George Floyd came to Minneapolis to better his life. But ultimately his life will have bettered our city."
"The jury joined in a shared conviction that has animated Minneapolis for the last 11 months," Frey added. "They refused to look away and affirmed he should still be here today."
Attorneys for Floyd's family call the verdict "painfully earned justice"
The legal team representing George Floyd's family released a statement supporting the jury's verdict, calling the decision "painfully earned justice."
"Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd's family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today's verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world," said attorney Benjamin Crump. "Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state."
NAACP president: "We will not rest until all in our community have the right to breathe"
NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson lauded the decision, but noted that "While justice landed Derek Chauvin behind bars for killing George Floyd, no amount of justice will bring Gianna's father back."
"The same way a reasonable police officer would never suffocate an unarmed man to death, a reasonable justice system would recognize its roots in white supremacy and end qualified immunity," Johnson added. "Police are here to protect, not lynch. We will not rest until all in our community have the right to breathe."
"I felt relieved": Community reacts to guilty verdicts
A local community activist told CBS News she "felt relieved" after hearing Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts.
"And now I'm ready for all the rest of the police that have murdered Black men and women to be found guilty on all charges of murder," she said. She also said that she had doubts about the outcome before the verdicts were read.
"I didn't have doubts that he was guilty. I had doubts in terms of white supremacy, and white supremacy saying that… if you are White, you can get away with murder, as long as it's a person that is Black" she said.
She said that Black people in America "have never been treated like citizens."
"We've always been treated like slaves," she said. "And some people say we've been treated like second-class citizens, but for the most part, citizens have not been part of the equation when it comes to Black people."
She said that Minneapolis police "jumped on my son" 15 years ago, and now she feels relieved that her son wasn't killed. "We shouldn't have to do that. That's not what you do to citizens."
Now, she said, she is hoping to take things "to the next level, in terms of getting our freedom."
"And what does freedom look like for Black people?" She asked. "Freedom looks like our right to vote. Freedom looks like our right to assemble without being shot at."