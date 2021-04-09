Live Updates: Derek Chauvin trial continues after experts said Floyd died of lack of oxygen

Live Updates: Derek Chauvin trial continues after experts said Floyd died of lack of oxygenget the free app
Testimony is set to resume Friday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd's death, after two medical experts testified that Floyd died of oxygen deprivation — not drugs, as the defense has suggested.
Floyd died from a low level of oxygen that damaged his brain and caused his heart to stop, testified Dr. Martin Tobin, a renowned expert who specializes in pulmonology and critical care. Tobin said the weight from officers forcing Floyd's left wrist high into his chest and an officer's knee on his left side, combined with pressure from the street on the other side of Floyd's body, acted like a "vise" and constricted his left lung from expanding. At the same time, Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck was at various points putting pressure on Floyd's hypopharynx, a small area at the bottom part of the throat, further compromising his breathing, Tobin said.
Tobin discounted the defense's suggestion that Floyd's underlying heart conditions and fentanyl use contributed to his death.
Later, emergency physician and forensic medicine specialist Dr. Bill Smock took the stand and gave a similar opinion, saying Floyd died not of a drug overdose, but because he had "no air left in his body."
Smock said Floyd's pleas of "I can't breathe" are an example of "air hunger," which he called "the human desire to live, to breathe." He described a drowning person struggling to get to the surface of the water. In contrast, someone suffering from a fentanyl overdose would not experience "air hunger" because their body would be in "sleep mode," and their respiration would gradually slow until they enter a coma, Smock said.
"He's breathing, he's talking, he's not snoring, he is saying, 'Please, please, get off me, I want to breathe, I can't breathe,'" Smock said. "That is not a fentanyl overdose, that is someone begging to breathe."
Chauvin, who was seen in disturbing videos kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Chauvin has pleaded not guilty. The other three officers involved are charged with aiding and abetting, and are expected to be tried jointly in August.
Police officials testified Chauvin violated policy, training
A series of Minneapolis police officials took the stand earlier this week to testify that Chauvin violated department policy and didn't follow training. The most high-profile voice was Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who condemned Chauvin's actions in his testimony on Monday.
Arradondo said there was an "initial reasonableness in trying to just get [Floyd] under control" in the first few seconds of the May 25 encounter. But when Floyd had stopped resisting, and "clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person prone out, hands cuffed behind their back — that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy," Arradondo said. "It's not part of our training and it's certainly not part of our ethics or values."
The charges
In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death while committing or attempting to commit a related felony, in this case third-degree assault. To convict the former officer of third-degree murder, prosecutors must convince the jury that Chauvin caused Floyd's death during an act that was "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life."
The third-degree charge was initially dropped by Judge Cahill, but was re-instated earlier this month after an appeals court handed a win to prosecutors.
To convict Chauvin of second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "culpable negligence," meaning he created unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or serious harm.
Prosecutors do not need to prove that Chauvin intended to cause Floyd's death. Since police officers are authorized to use force, prosecutors must prove that the force Chauvin used against Floyd was unlawful.
In Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.