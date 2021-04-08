Live Updates: Court resumes after drug testimony in Derek Chauvin trial

Live Updates: Court resumes after drug testimony in Derek Chauvin trialget the free app
Testimony resumes Thursday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis officer charged in the death of George Floyd. A forensic scientist testified Wednesday that she found George Floyd's blood and pills with Floyd's DNA in the squad car where Floyd struggled with officers.
The testimony is significant because Floyd's cause of death has been a key point of dispute at the trial. The defense has suggested Floyd, who suffered from heart disease, died of a heart arrhythmia brought on by drugs he ingested. The prosecution argues Floyd died of oxygen deprivation from being pinned down under Chauvin's knee.
The jury heard testimony about the drugs from McKenzie Anderson, a crime scene leader with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who said she photographed but didn't collect the pills when she first processed the squad car in May 2020. She also found two pills in the car Floyd was driving when she processed it at the same time. She said she re-processed the squad car at the request of the defense team in January 2021 and collected and tested the pills found in the back seat, confirming they contained Floyd's saliva.
Brehana Giles, a chemist with the Minnesota state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, then took the stand. She said her testing found that the pills in the squad car contained methamphetamine and potential other substances she could not identify. Prosecutors then called Susan Neith, a forensic chemist based in Pennsylvania who also tested the pills. Neith testified she was able to identify fentanyl as well as methamphetamine in the pills found in the squad car, but she said the methamphetamine level was much lower than typical street meth.
Both chemists found that the pills in the car Floyd was driving contained both methamphetamine and fentanyl, and were marked to look like pharmaceutical medications. The pills were collected from the car in December 2020 at the request of the prosecution.
Earlier on Wednesday, LAPD Sergeant Jody Stiger, a prosecution expert in tactics and de-escalation training, testified that Chauvin used deadly force against Floyd. Stiger testified he believed no force was necessary once Floyd was handcuffed, on the ground and no longer resisting.
Chauvin, who was seen in disturbing videos kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Chauvin has pleaded not guilty. The other three officers involved are charged with aiding and abetting, and are expected to be tried jointly in August.
Court is expected to resume with more testimony at 9:15 a.m. local time (10:15 a.m. ET).
Dispute over Floyd's "drugs" remark
The defense attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin may have planted a seed of doubt in jurors' minds as prosecutors present their case.
At one point during questioning Wednesday, state investigator James Reyerson agreed with the defense suggestion that Floyd appeared to say on police bodycam video, "I ate too many drugs." But the audio was difficult to understand, and after hearing what was said right before it, Reyerson amended his statement to say he believes Floyd said, "I ain't do no drugs."
CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas has a recap of the day's developments in the video below.
Floyd's cause of death a key point of dispute
A key point of dispute in the trial has been how Floyd died. During opening statements last week, prosecutors played the video of Floyd being pinned down, saying Chauvin used lethal force against a "defenseless" and handcuffed Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said Floyd died of oxygen deprivation beneath the pressure of Chauvin's knee. But the defense argued Floyd, who suffered from heart disease, died of a heart arrhythmia complicated by the fentanyl and methamphetamine he ingested before his arrest.
Wednesday, a forensic scientist testified she discovered Floyd's DNA on pills she found in the backseat of the squad where Floyd struggled with officers. She collected and tested the pills months after the fatal arrest at the request of the defense. A forensic chemist testified they contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Monday, Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, the emergency doctor who tried to resuscitate Floyd and ultimately pronounced him dead, testified that paramedics did not tell him that Floyd suffered a drug overdose or a heart attack. When asked by Blackwell whether he believed oxygen deficiency was the cause of Floyd's death, he responded it was "one of the more likely possibilities."
Langenfeld agreed a more common term for the possible cause of death would be asphyxia.
Under questioning from defense attorney Eric Nelson, Langenfeld agreed that drug use, including from methamphetamine and fentanyl, can cause a lack of oxygen to the brain. Langenfeld agreed that Floyd had "exceptionally high" levels of carbon dioxide in his system, which he agreed can result from fentanyl use. Langenfeld testified that heightened levels of carbon dioxide can affect the respiratory system and cause a feeling of shortness of breath.
Later, on re-direct questioning from Blackwell, Langenfeld said he considered the elevated carbon dioxide level to be "weak evidence" in relation to Floyd's cause of death, because it indicates someone's heart has stopped but no indication as to why.
The charges
In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death while committing or attempting to commit a related felony, in this case third-degree assault. To convict the former officer of third-degree murder, prosecutors must convince the jury that Chauvin caused Floyd's death during an act that was "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life."
The third-degree charge was initially dropped by Judge Cahill, but was re-instated earlier this month after an appeals court handed a win to prosecutors.
To convict Chauvin of second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "culpable negligence," meaning he created unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or serious harm.
Prosecutors do not need to prove that Chauvin intended to cause Floyd's death. Since police officers are authorized to use force, prosecutors must prove that the force Chauvin used against Floyd was unlawful.
In Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.