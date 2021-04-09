Legal analyst: Prosecution "eviscerated" defense's case during Day 10 of the Derek Chauvin trial A forensic pathologist took the stand in the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Friday, explaining why she agrees with the medical examiner that George Floyd died because of how he was subdued by police. Dr. Lindsey Thomas testified that Floyd wouldn't have died that day if he had not encountered the officers outside of the Cup Foods. Legal analyst Jessica Levinson discusses her testimony with Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN.