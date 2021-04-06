Live Updates: More police officials expected to testify as Derek Chauvin trial continues

Live Updates: More police officials expected to testify as Derek Chauvin trial continuesget the free app
More testimony from police officials is expected Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired police officer charged in George Floyd's death. It comes a day after Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified Chauvin's actions violated department policy.
Chauvin, who was seen in disturbing videos kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.
Minneapolis Police Sergeant Ker Yang is expected to testify Tuesday about how the department's crisis intervention team responds to people suffering behavioral or mental health crises.
On Monday, testimony focused on training and department policy. Arradondo testified Chauvin's restraint should have stopped once Floyd stopped resisting, and "certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, [Chauvin] should have stopped."
"....Clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person prone out, hands cuffed behind their back — that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy," Arradondo said. "It's not part of our training and it's certainly not part of our ethics or values."
Arradondo said Chauvin "absolutely" violated the department's de-escalation policy, which requires officers to seek to minimize the use of physical force. Of Chauvin's restraint against Floyd, he said, "That action is not de-escalation."
"When we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life [policy] and talk about principles that we have, that action goes contrary to what we're taught," he said.
Earlier in the day, the emergency doctor who tried to resuscitate Floyd took the stand and was asked about how he believed Floyd died. He said oxygen deficiency, or asphyxia, "was one of the more likely possibilities." Prosecutors have said Floyd died of oxygen deprivation underneath the pressure of Chauvin's knee, but defense attorney Eric Nelson said Floyd's drug use caused a fatal heart arrhythmia.
Court is expected to resume Tuesday with a motions hearing at 8:30 a.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET), and testimony is expected to continue at 9:15 a.m. local time (10:15 a.m. ET).
Floyd's cause of death a key point of dispute
A key point of dispute in the trial has been how Floyd died. During opening statements last week, prosecutors played the video of Floyd being pinned down, saying Chauvin used lethal force against a "defenseless" and handcuffed Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said Floyd died of oxygen deprivation beneath the pressure of Chauvin's knee. But the defense argued Floyd, who suffered from heart disease, died of a heart arrhythmia complicated by the fentanyl and methamphetamine he ingested before his arrest.
Monday, Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, the emergency doctor who tried to resuscitate Floyd and ultimately pronounced him dead, testified that paramedics did not tell him that Floyd suffered a drug overdose or a heart attack. When asked by Blackwell whether he believed oxygen deficiency was the cause of Floyd's death, he responded it was "one of the more likely possibilities."
Langenfeld agreed a more common term for the possible cause of death would be asphyxia.
Under questioning from defense attorney Eric Nelson, Langenfeld agreed that drug use, including from methamphetamine and fentanyl, can cause a lack of oxygen to the brain. Langenfeld agreed that Floyd had "exceptionally high" levels of carbon dioxide in his system, which he agreed can result from fentanyl use. Langenfeld testified that heightened levels of carbon dioxide can affect the respiratory system and cause a feeling of shortness of breath.
Later, on re-direct questioning from Blackwell, Langenfeld said he considered the elevated carbon dioxide level to be "weak evidence" in relation to Floyd's cause of death, because it indicates someone's heart has stopped but no indication as to why.
The charges
In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death while committing or attempting to commit a related felony, in this case third-degree assault. To convict the former officer of third-degree murder, prosecutors must convince the jury that Chauvin caused Floyd's death during an act that was "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life."
The third-degree charge was initially dropped by Judge Cahill, but was re-instated earlier this month after an appeals court handed a win to prosecutors.
To convict Chauvin of second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "culpable negligence," meaning he created unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or serious harm.
Prosecutors do not need to prove that Chauvin intended to cause Floyd's death. Since police officers are authorized to use force, prosecutors must prove that the force Chauvin used against Floyd was unlawful.
In Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.