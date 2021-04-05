Live Updates: Second week of testimony begins in Derek Chauvin trial

Live Updates: Second week of testimony begins in Derek Chauvin trialget the free app
The second week of testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, is set to begin Monday following damaging testimony for the defense last week. On Friday, a high-ranking Minneapolis police lieutenant described officers' use of force against George Floyd as "uncalled for."
Chauvin, who was seen in disturbing videos kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.
Lieutenant Rick Zimmerman, who heads the Minneapolis Police Department's homicide unit, said Friday he saw no reason for the officers to believe they were in danger from Floyd. He said the use of force was "totally unnecessary."
"Well first of all, pulling him down to the ground, face down, and putting a knee on his neck for that amount of time, it's just uncalled for," Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman's statements finished a week of raw and emotional testimony in Chauvin's trial.
Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd sat in the courtroom Friday in the lone seat reserved for members of Floyd's family. He told a pool reporter that the trial has been incredibly emotional for the family, and that he's been trying to stop crying.
The first three days of testimony included firsthand accounts of Floyd's fatal arrest from a series of eyewitnesses, some of whom broke down in tears and described feeling helpless as the unarmed Black man struggled for air. On Wednesday, jurors watched a series of police body camera videos showing the fatal encounter.
Philonise Floyd said the testimony of Charles McMillian, the bystander witness who sobbed on the stand Wednesday as he watched the bodycam video, was particularly emotional. George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross also gave tearful testimony on Thursday.
Court was expected to begin session at 9:15 a.m. local time (10:15 a.m. ET) on Monday.
The charges
In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death while committing or attempting to commit a related felony, in this case third-degree assault. To convict the former officer of third-degree murder, prosecutors must convince the jury that Chauvin caused Floyd's death during an act that was "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life."
The charge was initially dropped by Judge Cahill, but was re-instated earlier this month after an appeals court handed a win to prosecutors.
To convict Chauvin of second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "culpable negligence," meaning he created unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or serious harm.
Prosecutors do not need to prove that Chauvin intended to cause Floyd's death. Since police officers are authorized to use force, prosecutors must prove that the force Chauvin used against Floyd was unlawful.
In Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.
Opening statements focused on cause of death
During opening statements last week, prosecutors played the video showing former officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.
A key point of dispute in opening statements was how Floyd died. Prosecutors played the video of Floyd being pinned down, saying Chauvin used lethal force against a "defenseless" and handcuffed Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said Floyd died of oxygen deprivation beneath the pressure of Chauvin's knee. But the defense argued Floyd died of a heart arrhythmia complicated by the fentanyl and methamphetamine he had ingested before his arrest.
Expert witnesses expected
An emotional week of testimony ended with prosecutors moving to a new stage in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Prosecutors are expected to introduce experts next week who are likely to say that Chauvin's knee pressed onto George Floyd's neck caused his death. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports from Minneapolis in the video below.