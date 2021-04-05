Live

Minneapolis police chief: Derek Chauvin "violated our policy"

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that former officer Derek Chauvin violated the department's training and policies with his treatment of George Floyd. Watch a portion of his questioning by prosecutor Steve Schleicher.
