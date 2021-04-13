Live Updates: Second night of unrest after fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright outside Minneapolis

Live Updates: Second night of unrest after fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright outside Minneapolisget the free app
Trouble broke out again during a second night of protests outside police headquarters in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, a day after one of the city's officers shot and killed 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, CBS Minnesota reports.
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon told a news conference Monday that the officer who shot Wright meant to use her Taser but instead grabbed her gun. Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative leave.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Wright's death.
Sunday's shooting happened in the midst of the Derek Chauvin trial for the killing of George Floyd.
A 7 p.m. curfew in Hennepin County didn't deter hundreds of demonstrators Monday as they chanted outside headquarters. The building was fenced off. Brooklyn Center officers outside were buttressed by state troopers and Minnesota National Guard members.
After several dispersal orders were ignored, flashbangs and tear gas were deployed. Protesters countered with fireworks launched toward law enforcement.
Tear gas fired every few minutes pushed many in the crowd away from the front of the building by around 9:30 p.m.
Soon after, law enforcement began advancing on the protesters and firing rubber bullets, CBS Minnesota's Dave Schuman reported from the scene. At about the same time, the Brooklyn Center City Council voted to ban its officers from using rubber bullets and chemical irritants for crowd control.
The crowd had thinned out a lot by 10:30 p.m., as law enforcement members widened their perimeter. Schuman tweeted that police had established a line at a gas station a few blocks away.
Authorities said in an early morning briefing that approximately 40 people were arrested, some officers sustained minor injuries and there were a few instances of looting.
About 40 arrested overnight
Authorities say about 40 people were arrested overnight in the Twin Cities for breaking curfew, fighting with police and attempted burglary during the second night of protests and unrest. Some of those arrested were cited while others were booked into jail, CBS Minnesota reports.
At least two businesses near the Brooklyn Center Police Department were burglarized and looted: the Dollar Tree Store and a Speedway gas station. There were also reports of attempted break-ins in Minneapolis. Authorities described the looting overnight as "limited and sporadic in nature."
More than 1,000 Minnesota National Guard members were patrolling the streets alongside other state and local law enforcement officials until the metro-area curfew expired at 6 a.m. Officials said that some officers were hit with debris while clashing with demonstrators; a few suffered "minor injuries."
Vigil held for Daunte Wright
Hundreds attended a vigil Monday night at the place where 20-year-old Daunte Wright died, CBS Minnesota reports.
"My heart is literally broken into a thousand pieces and I don't know what to do or what to say, but I just need everybody to know that he is much more than this," Wright's mother, Katie Wright, said.
Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Wright's 1-year-old son, lamented that their child will now grow up without his father.
"He just made you feel better when he came around, and I'm just hurt that he's gone, and I can't believe it," Whitaker said. "He loved his son, and it's not fair that his son won't have his dad in his life."
"Prayers are not enough": Vice President Harris comments on shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday night wrote on Twitter that "Prayers are not enough."
"Daunte Wright should still be with us," she wrote. "While an investigation is underway, our nation needs justice and healing, and Daunte's family needs to know why their child is dead—they deserve answers."