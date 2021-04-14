Decision expected on charging cop who killed Daunte Wright

Decision expected on charging cop who killed Daunte Wrightget the free app
A White police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in Minnesota resigned Tuesday, along with the city's police chief, officials said. The Brooklyn Center officer, Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, and Police Chief Tim Gannon both turned in their badges.
But protesters and law enforcement later clashed in the Minneapolis suburb for the third night in a row, as light snow fell. Roughly 60 arrests were made.
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who's been asked to handle any prosecution in Wright's death to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, said he expects to make a charging decision Wednesday, CBS Minnesota reports.
Monday saw the second night of demonstrations outside police headquarters. There were 40 arrests, police said. They said some officers sustained minor injuries and there were a few instances of looting.
On Monday, Gannon said Potter meant to use her Taser but instead grabbed her gun. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the fatal shooting.
Protesters surrounded as fire set after crowd disperses
A second dispersal notice was given at about 9:45 p.m. CDT, with authorities tweeting that "members of the crowd are trying to take down fencing, spraying mace at officers, shooting fireworks at officers, and throwing bottles and bricks."
CBS Minnesota said the majority — hundreds of people — dispersed by 10 p.m., with a handful remaining as light snow continued to fall.
About a half-hour later, a fire was set in the middle of a nearby avenue using wood sitting outside a gas station. Within minutes, WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh reported, law enforcement "came out of nowhere" and surrounded the remaining demonstrators "after hours of telling the crowd to disperse. Dozens of protestors were in that perimeter."
Shortly after, she tweeted that she "just saw fire trucks and ambulance drive by towards the area near the BCPD where protestors were corralled a short time ago."
There was no word on any injuries or further arrests.
Police issue dispersal orders ahead of curfew
Law enforcement at Brooklyn Center have issued dispersal orders as hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the police station for the third night in a row, CBS Minnesota reports. There is a curfew in effect from 10 p.m. CT Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
According to CBS Minnesota, there were chants in support of Daunte Wright and some protesters threw some items at police. CBS Minnesota reported that law enforcement responded with tear gas and flash bangs. Law enforcement told protesters at least twice it was an unlawful assembly.
Police began arresting protesters just before 9:10 p.m. CT.
Washington County attorney weighing decision to charge officer
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said Tuesday that his office plans to make a decision on whether or not to file criminal charges against Officer Kim Potter by Wednesday, according to CBS Minnesota.
Brooklyn Center mayor urges protestors to abide by curfew
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot has urged residents to abide by tonight's 10 p.m. curfew in an effort to take away from the message of peaceful protesters.
"Some outside elements may be planning to show up to infiltrate peaceful protesters and cause mayhem, we will not allow that," Elliot tweeted Tuesday. "We ask folks to protest peacefully then please go home before the curfew goes into effect this evening."
Timberwolves resume play on Tuesday
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets resumed play just one day after their matchup was postponed over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.
"After consulting with both teams as well as local and state officials, the decision was made to reschedule the game today," the Timberwolves said in a statement Tuesday. "The rescheduled game will be played without fans. Fans who purchased tickets to the game will receive a full refund."
At Tuesday's rescheduled game, many of the Timberwolves wore shirts in honor of Wright, emblazoned with the words "with liberty and justice for all." Player Josh Okogie wore a T-shirt with the words "stop killing black people" printed in bold letters on its front. Before tipoff, the players of both teams held a moment of silence to honor the memory of Daunte Wright.
"We have a basketball game today. We will not be posting our usual content. Justice for Daunte Wright," the Timberwolves tweeted Tuesday.
Minneapolis to voluntarily extend curfew
The city of Minneapolis has elected to extend its 10 p.m. curfew to another night, Mayor Jacob Frey announced Tuesday afternoon.
The curfew will remain in effect until 6 a.m Wednesday morning. Residents are encouraged to stay in their homes, but exceptions will be made for those traveling to work, media, and emergency services such as law enforcement and those in need of medical help.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz previously said he would not extend a mandatory curfew on a state level but would leave the decision up to local governments.
"She killed my nephew:" Daunte Wright's family speak out about his death
The family of Daunte Wright expressed rage and sorrow over the sudden death of the 20-year-old at the hands of police.
"They murdered my nephew," Wright's aunt Naisha Wright said during a press conference Tuesday in Minneapolis. "She killed my nephew."
"I never imagined this is what was going to happen," Wright's mother Katie Wright said. "I just thought maybe he was being arrested."
"My son, he don't have a dad," said Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright's son. "His dad didn't get to see him for his 2nd birthday."
With the murder trial of Derek Chauvin underway, the family of George Floyd stood with the Wright family to offer support.
"We're here, and we will fight for justice for this family, just like we're fighting for our brother," Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd said.
Brooklyn Center mayor wants shooting investigation reassigned
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said he wants the state attorney general's office to take over the investigation into the shooting of Daunte Wright. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a division of the state Department of Public Safety, is investigating the shooting.
In a tweet, Elliott said he wanted Governor Tim Walz to reassign the case "to ensure transparency and to continue building trust in our community."
Brooklyn Center police chief resigns
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon has stepped down, Mayor Mike Elliott announced Tuesday afternoon. Elliott made the announcement at a press conference shortly after a union announced Officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Daunte Wright, had resigned.
Elliott said Gannon submitted a letter of resignation.
Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter resigns
Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has stepped down, the union representing her announced Tuesday. Potter's resignation, coming two days after she shot and killed Daunte Wright, was effective immediately, Law Enforcement Labor Services said in a statement.
Without explicitly referencing the shooting, Potter wrote in her resignation letter: "I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately."

Brooklyn Center mayor pleads with residents to "stay home"
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Mayor Mike Elliott is calling for his residents to stay calm and "stay home" after demonstrators on Monday defied a 7 p.m. curfew and clashed with law enforcement.
"We're going to make sure that we get to the bottom of this case. We're going to make sure that justice is done. We also are going to protect people's rights to gather peacefully," Elliott said on "CBS This Morning" Tuesday.
"There are a number of people who are demonstrating, and that is part of change. But just everybody know that we're working hard to make sure that we're keeping the community safe, and making sure that justice is ultimately delivered."
Obamas say policing and public safety in U.S. need to be reimagined
Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama said the shooting of Daunte Wright was an indication of "just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country." In a statement released Tuesday morning, the former first couple said it was important for a "full and transparent investigation" to be conducted into the shooting.
"Our hearts are heavy over yet another shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, at the hands of police," the Obamas said.
"We empathize with the pain that Black mothers, fathers, and children are feeling after yet another senseless tragedy," the couple said. "And we will continue to work with all fair-minded Americans to confront historical inequities and bring about nationwide changes that are so long overdue."
Minnesota Twins to resume playing games
The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday afternoon's game in Minneapolis will be played as scheduled. The team postponed Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox after the Twins decided it was "in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play," the team said in a statement.
The Twins said the team consulted with law enforcement agencies and state and local officials before making Tuesday morning's announcement. The Twins planned to play a doubleheader against the Red Sox Wednesday to make up for Monday's postponed game.
About 40 arrested overnight
Authorities say about 40 people were arrested overnight in the Twin Cities for breaking curfew, fighting with police and attempted burglary during the second night of protests and unrest. Some of those arrested were cited while others were booked into jail, CBS Minnesota reports.
At least two businesses near the Brooklyn Center Police Department were burglarized and looted: the Dollar Tree Store and a Speedway gas station. There were also reports of attempted break-ins in Minneapolis. Authorities described the looting overnight as "limited and sporadic in nature."
More than 1,000 Minnesota National Guard members were patrolling the streets alongside other state and local law enforcement officials until the metro-area curfew expired at 6 a.m. Officials said that some officers were hit with debris while clashing with demonstrators; a few suffered "minor injuries."
Vigil held for Daunte Wright
Hundreds attended a vigil Monday night at the place where 20-year-old Daunte Wright died, CBS Minnesota reports.
"My heart is literally broken into a thousand pieces and I don't know what to do or what to say, but I just need everybody to know that he is much more than this," Wright's mother, Katie Wright, said.
Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Wright's 1-year-old son, lamented that their child will now grow up without his father.
"He just made you feel better when he came around, and I'm just hurt that he's gone, and I can't believe it," Whitaker said. "He loved his son, and it's not fair that his son won't have his dad in his life."
"Prayers are not enough": Vice President Harris comments on shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday night wrote on Twitter that "Prayers are not enough."
"Daunte Wright should still be with us," she wrote. "While an investigation is underway, our nation needs justice and healing, and Daunte's family needs to know why their child is dead—they deserve answers."