Coronavirus updates: Governors face pressure to reopen; U.S. deaths near 40,000

Coronavirus updates: Governors face pressure to reopen; U.S. deaths near 40,000Download the free app
More than 39,000 people in the U.S. have now been killed by the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, a figure that has nearly doubled in just eight days.
Despite the climbing death toll, governors in several states are under increasing pressure to lift stay-at-home orders and ease restrictions on public gatherings. Groups in at least four states said they planned to hold demonstrations on Sunday to protest business closures and stay-at-home orders.
A federal judge in Kansas on Saturday temporarily blocked enforcement of an order from the state's Democratic governor that limited religious gatherings to 10 people, saying that two churches could continue holding services if attendees observed social distancing guidelines.
There were glimmers of hope throughout the country on Saturday. Governors in New York and New Jersey said they were seeing evidence they had "flattened the curve" of the spread. Lady Gaga led a star-studded lineup for an eight-hour Global Citizens Festival concert "One World: Together at Home," raising millions of dollars for the World Health Organization's pandemic response.
Here are the latest major stories:
- President Trump says he will speak at West Point commencement.
- Florida schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
- Crowds flock to reopened Jacksonville beaches as Florida hits record coronavirus cases.
- Food banks see surging demand across the United States.
- Cuomo calls for federal help in coordinating testing.
Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
LA County sees deadliest day yet
Los Angeles County on Saturday reported the highest number of deaths in a single day so far with 81. Officials also said the total number of coronavirus-related deaths almost doubled this past week, CBS Los Angeles reports.
"Today marks a very sad milestone for our county," said Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer.
Federal judge blocks Kansas governor's order banning religious gatherings of 10 or more
A federal judge on Saturday issued a limited temporary restraining order against Kansas Governor Kelly's Laura executive order banning religious gatherings of 10 or more people. The ruling only applies to the two churches that filed the lawsuit, CBS News affiliate WIBW reports.
"This is not about religion. This is about a public health crisis," Kelly said following the ruling. "This ruling was just a preliminary step. There is still a long way to go in this case, and we will continue to be proactive and err on the side of caution where Kansans' health and safety is at stake."
Kelly's executive order was initially blocked by the state's Legislative Coordinating Council. Kelly filed a lawsuit, and the state Supreme Court ruled in the governor's favor, reinstating the ban on the eve of Easter. The oral arguments and the decision in that case were conducted entirely via video teleconferencing software for the first time ever.
19 more migrants deported by the U.S. to Guatemala have tested positive
Guatemala's president announced Saturday that 19 more migrants deported by the U.S. have tested positive for coronavirus. A spokesperson for Guatemala's public health ministry confirmed the official count of coronavirus cases among deportees now stands at 36.
On Saturday, 22 total new cases were reported in Guatemala. There are currently 257 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. At least 36 — or 14% — of Guatemala's 257 cases stem from tests conducted on people recently deported from the U.S.
On Thursday, Guatemala put an indefinite halt to receiving deportation flights from the U.S.