Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Sunday at 5 p.m. As the death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus nears 40,000, President Trump continues to tout his administration's handling of the outbreak.

Top lawmakers, meanwhile, are holding ongoing negotiations over an emergency spending package that would allocate more funding for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money Thursday.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Sunday, April 19

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Efforts to provide an additional $250 billion for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus stalled as congressional Democrats pushed for a measure to include more funding for hospitals and states and local governments, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in separate interviews Sunday progress is being made on a deal.

"We have common ground," Pelosi told ABC's "This Week." "Our CARES 1 package was something that we worked together in a bipartisan way, springing from that and making it more effective and stronger so that more people are benefiting from it and protected by it. I think we're very close to agreement."