Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 has killed more than 22,000 in the U.S.

America's death toll from the new coronavirus has surged to over 22,000, the highest confirmed by any nation. As pressure mounts on the White House to map out what's expected to be a phased reopening of the beleaguered U.S. economy, President Trump appears increasingly at odds with the nation's top infectious disease expert.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of the White House COVID-19 task force, said over the weekend that he and other experts got "a lot of pushback" when they urged a shutdown of American businesses as early as February.
Mr. Trump dismissed a report by The New York Times suggesting he ignored early intelligence warnings about a dangerous pandemic as "fake news," and he retweeted a Twitter post that included a "#FireFauci" hashtag.
- U.S. facing possible virus-linked meat shortage
- 1st wave of coronavirus stimulus payments deposited
- Mental health challenges during the pandemic
Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
AP tally shows at least 3,621 have likely died with COVID-19 in U.S. nursing homes
More than 3,600 deaths have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities nationwide, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks.
Because the federal government has not been releasing a count of its own, The Associated Press has kept its own running tally based on media reports and state health departments.
The latest count of at least 3,621 deaths is up from about 450 deaths just 10 days ago. Experts say even that is likely an undercount because most state numbers don't include those who died without ever being tested for COVID-19.
- Associated Press
Fauci suggests "rolling reentry" for parts of U.S. economy, possibly from May
The United States' top infectious disease expert says the economy in parts of the country could have a "rolling reentry" as early as next month, provided health authorities can quickly identify and isolate people who will inevitably be infected with the coronavirus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci also says he "can't guarantee" that it will be safe for Americans to vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Fauci says a gradual return to normal will be required based on the status of the new coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country and the availability of rapid, widespread testing.
- Associated Press
U.S. nearing brink of virus-linked meat shortage, major producer says
Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced Sunday that it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus — a step the head of the company warned could hurt the nation's meat supply, The Associated Press reports.
The announcement came a day after South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged the company to suspend operations for 14 days so that its workers could self-isolate and the plant could be disinfected.
Health officials said Sunday that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota work at the plant.
- Associated Press
FDA issues "emergency use authorization" to sterilize millions of N95 masks
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an "emergency use authorization" that would pave the way to "decontaminate nearly 4 million N95 or N95-equivalent respirators per day in the U.S. for reuse by health care workers in hospital settings," according to a press release.
The FDA outlined the system for which hospitals can use to sterilize the masks, a critical piece of personal protective equipment in the fight against coronavirus.
"Our nation's health care workers are among the many heroes of this pandemic and we need to do everything we can to increase the availability of the critical medical devices they need, like N95 respirators," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn said in the press release. "FDA staff continue to work around the clock, across government and with the private sector to find solutions. This authorization will help provide access to millions of respirators so our health care workers on the front lines can be better protected and provide the best care to patients with COVID-19."
California could see coronavirus peak by mid-May, state health expert says
California has nearly 22,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 635 deaths, according to data compiled Sunday by John Hopkins University, figures far lower than New York, where the infections have been most prevalent and deadly.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said models state officials have created to track the virus had been showing a peak by the middle of next month, but the picture has improved as people limited their movement.
Even so, California Governor Gavin Newsom implored people to continue practicing social distancing.
"Let's just do this together. Give us a few more weeks to see where these trend lines go," Newsom said.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who ordered all parks closed from Saturday evening through Monday morning, also extended the city's remain-home order to May 15 and warned that easing it too soon might open the door to more infections.
- Associated Press