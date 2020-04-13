George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus

"Good Morning America" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for coronavirus, he revealed on the show on Monday. He got his results after his wife, Ali Wentworth, had been battling with COVID-19.

The ABC News host said he hasn't felt any of the symptoms related to the virus despite his wife feeling them.

"I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic," Stephanopoulos said. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."

.@GStephanopoulos says he's tested positive for COVID-19: "I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic. I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great." https://t.co/Qi2CeQPinh pic.twitter.com/n3IM8p09kC — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2020

Stephanopoulos said his wife is feeling better and hasn't had fever in a few days.

America's death toll from the new coronavirus has surged to more than 22,000, the highest confirmed by any nation.