Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Monday at 5 p.m. ET. As President Trump and his allies continue to signal an eagerness to reopen the U.S. economy, state and local officials indicated they're wary of doing so before the virus is under control.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told "Face the Nation" in an interview Sunday that an economic recovery that comes before a health care recovery "could be throwing gasoline on the fire." Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there cannot be a reboot of the economy until health care controls including widespread testing and contact tracing are in place.

"We've got to see not just a flattening of the curve, but a bending down," Lightfoot said on "Face the Nation."

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Monday, April 13

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

Mr. Trump told reporters Friday he wants to reopen the economy "as soon as we can" and during an interview with Fox News on Saturday said he would base his decision on the advice of "a lot of professionals, doctors and business leaders."

"It's going to be based on a lot of facts and instincts," he said.

In the U.S., there have been more than 550,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and the death toll has surpassed 22,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

While Mr. Trump indicated he would look to the experts before deciding when life in the U.S. should return to normal, the president appears at odds with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.

Fauci told CNN on Sunday that there was a "lot of pushback" to calls for the U.S. to impose strict restrictions early on in the coronavirus crisis. Later in the day, Mr. Trump defended his actions on Twitter, saying criticism of his handling of the coronavirus is "fake news" and retweeting a post that said "Time to #FireFauci."