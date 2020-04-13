Michigan woman loses husband and son to coronavirus within 3 days: "It's unimaginable"

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left one Flint-area woman devastated after the deaths of both her husband and son from COVID-19.

Sandy Brown of Grand Blanc lost her 59-year-old husband, Freddie Lee Brown Jr., and her 20-year-old son, Freddie Lee Brown III, within days of each other in late March, CBS affiliate WWMT-TV reported.

"My two men are gone. I am standing here in the strength of the Lord, not no strength of my own," Brown told the station.

Sandy Brown said her final farewells at a funeral home on Facebook Live.

The younger Freddie, who was a student at Mott Community College and Brown's only child, died March 29 - three days after his father.

"There's not even a word created to describe my pain. It's unimaginable," said Brown, whose son and husband were laid to rest Friday. "In three days, I lost my husband and son to an ugly plague. I watched my son go from completely well and whole and happy to being gone in three days."

Brown said her final farewells at a funeral home on Facebook Live, WWMT-TV reported She wore a bedazzled face mask and gloves to attend the funeral.

Brown put a Michigan State jersey on the casket of her son, who was set to attend the university in the fall.

Michigan officials reported 111 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state's pandemic death toll to nearly 1,400, while its confirmed coronavirus cases approached 24,000.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported that the new deaths from COVID-19 - the respiratory disease caused by the virus - brought the state's death toll to 1,392.