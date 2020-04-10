Defense Secretary Esper reacts to fallout from Navy Captain Crozier firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the military's role in aiding the country through the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to health care workers, service members are on the front lines providing support to overwhelmed hospitals. Esper also reacts to the fallout from the recent firing of Navy aircraft carrier Captain Brett Crozier, who sent a letter that was later leaked about the severity of the virus threat on his ship.