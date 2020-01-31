Coronavirus outbreak declared global emergency as virus spreads person-to-person for first time in U.S.
The State Department has now warned Americans to avoid all travel to China due to the "rapidly spreading" coronavirus outbreak. The decision came after the World Health Organization designated the outbreak a global public health emergency in an attempt to get more resources and increase international coordination to fight it.
The U.S. now has six confirmed cases of the virus, the most recent being the first confirmed instance of the disease spreading from person-to-person in the country. The new patient, announced Thursday, is the husband of an Illinois woman who was diagnosed with the virus earlier this month.
By Friday morning the flu-like virus had killed at least 213 people, all of them in China. Almost 9,700 people are infected there, with about 130 cases in 22 other countries.
The U.S., along with many other countries, has begun evacuating citizens from China on chartered flights, and a fast-rising number of major airlines have halted all flights to and from mainland China.
Man collapses and dies on sidewalk in Wuhan
Panic was rising Friday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, with international students trapped in the now-desolate, quarantined city of 11 million demanding their governments evacuate them.
The streets of the city have been largely deserted, as they have even in the sprawling capital of Beijing, as residents stay inside in a bid to avoid infection.
On Friday, journalists in Wuhan photographed an elderly man in a face mask who had collapsed on a sidewalk and died. Health officials soon showed up in protective clothing. It was not immediately clear whether the man was infected with the new virus, but his death on a largely empty street that would normally be teeming with life was a stark illustration of the extent to which the illness has disrupted normalcy in China.
The Associated Press reported Friday that an association of hundreds of Ethiopian students in Wuhan had issued a statement demanding they "be repatriated back to Ethiopia as quickly as possible" amid growing fears of food shortages in the city.
State Department raises China advisory to "Do Not Travel"
The State Department on Thursday upped its China travel advisory to the highest level, "Do Not Travel."
"Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China," the department wrote in the advisory. "Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China."
The advisory suggested that Americans in China should consider departing commercially.
China's novel coronavirus infections top number of global SARS cases in 2003
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in China has now topped the number of global SARS cases in 2003. There were 8,098 confirmed cases of SARS during that outbreak, according to a tweet from CBS News' Ramy Inocencio; there are now more than 9,600 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
One American evacuated from China quarantined after trying to leave facility
One of the 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, was placed under mandatory quarantine after trying to leave the facility where the evacuees were supposed to stay for 72 hours of voluntary monitoring, Reuters reported Thursday, citing public health officials.
The evacuee was given the order on Wednesday night, just hours after arriving at California's March Air Reserve Base on a government-chartered flight.
A spokesperson told Reuters that the evacuee is complying with the order, and will stay on base for 14 days.
China's U.N. ambassador says medical equipment is "urgently" needed
China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said Thursday that medical equipment is "urgently" needed in the country to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"At this moment, what are needed urgently in China, especially in Hubei province, would be medical equipment, including protective gowns or glasses, not normal glasses," he said, in response to a question from CBS News.
China reports 43 new deaths, 1,982 new cases
Chinese officials on Thursday reported 43 new deaths and 1,982 new cases of the novel coronavirus. That brings the total number of deaths to 213, and the total number of cases to 9,692.
Out of the 9,962 cases, 1,527 are critical, officials said.
State Department authorizes departure of non-emergency employees at Beijing embassy
The State Department on Wednesday authorized the departure of family members and all non-emergency U.S. government employees at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and the Consulates General in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenyang, a spokesperson for the department told CBS News in a statement.
The spokesperson said the decision was a precautionary measure that stemmed from limited transportation and reduced availability of appropriate health care.
Hubei province reports 42 new deaths, 1220 new cases
China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Thursday reported 42 new deaths and 1,220 new cases.
In total, the province has reported 5,806 confirmed cases and 204 deaths.
Pilots union sues to temporarily stop U.S.-China flights
The Allied Pilots Association filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking a temporary restraining order to stop American Airlines service between the U.S. and China.
American currently runs 56 flights each month between Dallas and China, according to a statement announcing the lawsuit. The airline announced it would suspend its flights between Los Angeles and China, but not until February 9. Each crewmember working a China flight is required to spend 32 hours on the ground in accordance with federal rest regulations, the statement said.
"We estimate that as many as 300 passengers and crew travel to DFW alone from Chinese cities on each American Airlines flight," union president Captain Eric Ferguson said in the statement. "To us, that level of risk is unacceptable."
"Due to the known and unknown risks associated with traveling to China right now, concurrent with the filing of our lawsuit, we are directing all American Airlines pilots assigned to flights between the United States and China, other than those on return trips to the United States, to decline the assignment," Ferguson added.
American Airlines said in a statement that it is aware of the filing, and is working with the CDC to protect customers and employees.
—Kris Van Cleave contributed reporting.
Italy confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the country's first two confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to Reuters. The patients are two Chinese tourists from China, he said, adding that Italy has closed off air traffic to and from China.
The cases are not related to the cruise ship that was locked down in an Italian port earlier Thursday.
World Health Organization concerned about potential for virus to spread
The main reason for the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency wasn't because of what is happening in China but because of what is happening in other countries, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Thursday. "Our greatest concern is the potential for this virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems which are ill-prepared to deal with it," he said.
He stressed that the move wasn't a vote of no-confidence in China. "On the contrary, WHO continues to have the confidence in China's capacity to control the outbreak," he said.
- The Associated Press
U.S. reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of virus
Health officials Thursday reported the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of coronavirus. The man is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China.
There have been cases reported of the infectious virus spreading to others in a household or workplace in China and elsewhere. The new case is the sixth reported in the United States.
The other five were travelers who developed the illness after returning to the U.S. from China. The latest patient had not been in China.
The Chicago woman returned from central China on January 13, then last week went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral illness. She and her husband, both in their 60s, are hospitalized.
— The Associated Press
Cruise ship locked down in Italy over coronavirus fears
Almost 7,000 passengers and crew — including 114 American tourists — were stuck on a cruise ship in an Italian port Thursday as a pair of Chinese travelers on board were tested for the deadly coronavirus. Italian health officials later said tests had shown no sign of the new virus.
The mayor of Civitavecchia, where the Costa Smeralda was docked, wouldn't let any of the over 1,000 passengers who planned to disembark in the Italian port off the ship before the final results were known.
Doctors boarded the Costa Crociere line's flagship vessel to take samples from the couple from the Chinese region of Macau. The woman, 54, was running a fever, according to local health authorities.
Costa Crociere confirmed the ship had implemented "health protocol for a suspect case" of coronavirus. A Costa spokesperson confirmed the number of U.S. nationals on board the vessel, the world's fifth-largest cruise ship.
The Chinese couple arrived in Italy on January 25 and boarded the ship that day. The woman then came down with a fever and she and her husband were kept in isolation as a precaution. Both were tested for the new virus.
The ship stopped in the French city of Marseilles, and Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca in Spain before docking Thursday about 40 miles north of Rome.
— Tucker Reals and Anna Matranga
South Korean evacuation plans put into motion
South Korea has sent a chartered plane to China to bring home people from the center of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The aircraft departed Thursday night en route to Wuhan Airport. Several countries are trying to arrange similar flights to get their citizens out of the city. The first U.S. government-chartered flight arrived in California on Wednesday, and the State Department was planning to charter more planes to evacuate Americans from early next week.
When the plane returns, the South Korean returnees will be quarantined in one of two temporary living facilities for 14 days. Residents of Asan and Jincheon strongly protested the government's decision to quarantine the returnees in their hometowns.
Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho said the returnees "are essentially asymptomatic" so the government was trying to bring them home while strengthening safeguards.
— CBS/AP
Air France suspends all mainland China flights
French flagship carrier Air France announced Thursday that it was suspending all normal scheduled flights to and from mainland China in a bid to help stem the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
"Air France's top priority is the health and safety of its customers and employees in France and around the world," the airline said in a statement. "Air France has been working in close collaboration with the national and international health authorities since the outbreak of the coronavirus. After careful consideration of the developing situation, today the airline has decided to suspend all scheduled flights to and from mainland China until February 9, 2020."
The carrier added that it was going to "operate special flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing using volunteer crew members in order to permit customers and employees to return safely," beginning Friday.
Some Chinese villages trying to blockade themselves
Nearly 99 percent of all confirmed cases of the deadly new coronavirus were still in China on Thursday, and CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio said as the number of infections climbs, major international events were being postponed and canceled.
Inocencio said some villages just outside Beijing had started to physically block themselves off from the capital, using mounds of soil to barricade roads and posting security personnel to stand guard to keep visitors out.
Inocencio said it was reminiscent of tactics he saw when he lived in Beijing during the massive SARS outbreak in 2003. As of Wednesday, there were more people in China infected by the new coronavirus than there ever were with SARS in the country.
The global infection rate was still lower than the SARS epidemic, but only by a few hundred people, and the numbers were still rising.
Inocencio said there was some good news; more than 100 people from the hardest-hit provinces in China had recovered from the novel coronavirus and been released from hospitals.
Japan confirms new cases, including 2 with no symptoms
Three Japanese evacuated from the epicenter of the deadly new coronavirus outbreak have tested positive for the illness, the government said Thursday, as it faced criticism for the country's minimal quarantine measures.
The new cases were announced as another evacuation flight from Wuhan landed in Tokyo, and the government confirmed a second local case of apparent person-to-person transmission of the virus.
Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Thursday there were now 11 confirmed cases in Japan.
"In addition to the eight (previously known) cases, among the people who returned from Wuhan yesterday, infection has been confirmed in one person with symptoms and two other people who have no symptoms," he told parliament.
On Wednesday, authorities reported a second case involving someone who had not recently travelled to China, a tour guide -- for visitors from Wuhan -- who worked on the same bus as a driver who also contracted the virus.
— AFP
Russia closes its border with China
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the closure of Far East Russia's border with China as part of preventive measures against the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
The Foreign Ministry recommended, meanwhile, that Russian citizens avoid all travel to China. The ministry said that as of Thursday Russia had stopped issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals wishing to travel through the passport control points in the Far East, the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad in Europe, as well as the Baltic Sea region of St. Petersburg. No cases of the rapidly-spreading virus had been registered in Russia as of Thursday.
Kazakhstan also said it had shut down all forms of passenger travel to and from neighboring China on Thursday.
- Alexandra Odynova
U.S. plans more evacuation flights for Americans in China
The U.S. government will charter additional flights to bring home Americans stuck in Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak.
"The Department of State will be staging additional evacuation flights with capacity for private U.S. citizens on a reimbursable basis, leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on or about February 3, 2020," the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said in a statement released Thursday.
The Embassy urged any American nationals interested in securing a seat on one of the flights to send an email to a State Department address with basic personal details and passport information.
"Individuals who avail themselves of this transport will be subject to CDC screening, health observation, and monitoring requirements," the embassy statement said, without providing further details.
The first government-chartered flight delivered about 195 Americans from Wuhan to Southern California on Wednesday. They have been isolated at a military base for at least three days of health monitoring.
India confirms 1st case of new virus
India's health ministry says it has detected its first case of the novel coronavirus in the southern state of Kerala. A student who had been studying at Wuhan University tested positive for the virus.
The ministry says in a statement that the student has been kept in isolation and is being monitored at a hospital. It's not clear when the student returned to India from China.
Passengers who have travelled to China recently are being screened for symptoms in at least 20 Indian airports. The health ministry says that isolation wards have been identified in different hospitals across the country in order to prepare for a potential outbreak.
The Indian government said Wednesday that it is planning to operate two flights to evacuate Indians from Hubei in China and isolate them for 28 days in the Indian capital of New Delhi.
— The Associated Press
China approves charter flights to bring Wuhan residents home from abroad
China's aviation authority has OK'd charter flights to bring some Wuhan residents back from trips overseas, state television said Thursday, according to the Reuters news service.
The city of 11 million is the quarantined center of the coronavirus outbreak, and many Chinese and international airlines have stopped flying in and out of Wuhan.
Concerns raised about supplies for quarantined virus epicenter of Wuhan
Amid reports of shortages of food and daily necessities in virus hot-spot areas, Chinese authorities are "stepping up efforts to ensure continuous supply and stable prices," the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
It cited Ministry of Commerce data showing current reserves in Wuhan can ensure a secure supply of rice and cooking oil for more than 15 days, pork and eggs for more than 10 days and vegetables for about five days. The government has offered no estimates as to when it can contain the outbreak, although some specialists have speculated that the spread of the disease will reach its peak in about two weeks. -- The Associated Press
Trump announces coronavirus task force
President Trump announced Wednesday that he has assembled a coronavirus task force that has been meeting daily since Monday. The Task Force is led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and is coordinated through the National Security Council, according to a statement from the press secretary.
The group also includes Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.
Number of coronavirus cases rival 2003 SARS outbreak
Chinese officials announced Wednesday that there have been 7,711 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. That's just 387 fewer cases than the total number of global SARS cases in 2003, according to a tweet from CBS News' Ramy Inocencio.
There are still fewer deaths from the novel coronavirus than from the 2003 SARS outbreak. At least 170 people have died from the coronavirus; 349 died from SARS.
Three Japanese citizens evacuated from Wuhan have novel coronavirus: Health minister
Three Japanese citizens among the more than 200 evacuated from China have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, Japan's health minister said Thursday.
The three people arrived in Japan on Wednesday, on the first flight to evacuate Japanese citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
—AFP
China reports 38 new deaths, bringing total death toll to 170
Chinese officials reported 38 new deaths from the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 170.
They also reported 1,737 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,711.
Canada to evacuate 160 people from China
Canada's foreign minister announced Wednesday that the nation will evacuate approximately 160 people from the region at the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.
Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the nation is awaiting diplomatic approval for the flight, according to Reuters. Champagne added he wasn't sure how long it would take to evacuate the residents.
China's Hubei province reports 37 new deaths
Officials from China's Hubei province reported 37 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll from the disease to at least 162, Reuters reported. The vast majority of deaths from the novel coronavirus have occurred in Hubei province, where the outbreak is believed to have begun.
More airlines suspend flights to China
Delta Air Lines, Air Canada and Air France announced Wednesday that they are suspending some flights to China amid the outbreak.
Delta announced that it is maintaining all current U.S.-China gateways, but cutting the number of trips by about half between February 6 and April 30. The airline cited "significantly reduced customer demand prompted by global health concerns related to Coronavirus."
Air Canada is suspending direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai after Canada's government advised against all non-essential China travel, The Associated Press reported. Air France said it suspended its flights to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and is limiting flights to Shanghai and Beijing to one flight daily starting January 31, according to the AP.
Google temporarily shutting down offices in China
Google is temporarily shutting down its offices in China, the company confirmed to CBS News. That includes offices in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
The news was first reported by The Verge.
Google has also placed temporary business travel restrictions on flying to mainland China and Hong Kong, and has urged employees to return home from the country and spend two weeks working from home before returning to the office.
UAE confirms 4 Chinese tourists have virus
A family of four Chinese tourists in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday became the first coronavirus cases in the Mideast, with an Emirati doctor saying the first to fall ill only showed symptoms after over a week on vacation.
"Their condition is stable, they are awake, they are all receiving all the measures," Hussein al-Rand, an assistant undersecretary at the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, said. "I would say to the public: Please, don't be panicked. The health condition within the United Arab Emirates is safe."
Among those sick in the family are a grandmother, her daughter, the daughter's husband and the couple's 9-year-old daughter, al-Rand said.
The family, from Wuhan, entered the UAE on January 16, al-Rand said. Authorities at Abu Dhabi's airport and Dubai International Airport began people from incoming China flights on January 23. That same day, January 23, the grandmother fell ill and sought medical care, al-Rand said. Public awareness about the virus had spread widely and doctors tested the grandmother, who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
–The Associated Press
French evacuation flight is heading to China
French officials said a military aircraft with a medical team is leaving Wednesday night to evacuate some 200 citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said the first flight was expected to arrive home Friday from Wuhan, and that those on it will be confined.
At least one other flight with French and other foreigners is to leave by Friday. A third possible flight would bring home those who are ill and want to return.
Germany, Spain, Denmark and Poland are among European countries who want to get citizens on a French flight. Mexico and Mauritius also have asked to join.
Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Britain are among the countries that have announced they are planning evacuations.
— The Associated Press
Russia takes new steps
Russia has announced measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading there.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Wednesday that the land border with China will remain closed to car traffic until March 1. She said all train connections except for one train from Moscow to Beijing will be halted starting at midnight Thursday.
Golikova said authorities will make a decision on planes between Russia and China in the coming days.
She said Chinese students who left on Lunar New Year vacation will be asked not to resume their studies in Russian universities until March 1.
No one in Russia has tested positive for the new virus. Authorities have screened all travelers from China and hospitals are making checks.
— The Associated Press
Coronavirus death rate is now about 2%, WHO says
The death rate from the coronavirus is currently about 2%, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
Most people who have contracted the virus have experienced only mild illness. But Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, said the virus' proliferation is concerning.
"A relatively mild virus can cause a lot of damage if a lot of people get it," he said.
About 99% of the 6,000 total coronavirus cases are in China, and of those, the vast majority are concentrated in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus' outbreak. Ryan said 71 cases have been reported in 15 other countries, and the majority of those cases are associated with travel to China.
A central concern for WHO is human-to-human transmission occurring outside China. As it stands, there are few instances of such cases.
WHO to consider declaring coronavirus a global health emergency
The World Health Organization's emergency committee on the coronavirus outbreak is expected to gather again on Thursday to determine if the virus should be declared a "public health emergency of international concern."
Director General Tedros Adhonom Ghebreyesus announced Wednesday that he decided to reconvene the committee to reconsider the virus' classification and "what recommendations should be made to manage it."
According to Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, the meeting is a necessary first step so the organization can potentially move forward with a greater international response, which could include developing a vaccine.
The meeting is planned to start at 1:30 p.m. local time in Geneva, Switzerland, and will be followed by another press conference.
Plane lands at March Air Reserve Base near LA
The plane evacuating Americans from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak, landed Wednesday morning at March Air Reserve Base east of Los Angeles.
All passengers had passed health screenings, which were conducted during a refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska.
The passengers will undergo additional screenings in California and be placed in temporary housing. Officials have not said how long they will stay there.
— The Associated Press
U.S. will keep evacuees isolated on California air base
The U.S. military said Wednesday that the Air Reserve Base in Southern California awaiting the arrival of about 200 evacuees from Wuhan, China, would keep service members clear of the passengers, who would be restricted to their temporary living quarters.
A federal government spokesperson familiar with the plan told CBS News on Wednesday that the passengers on the flight would be quarantined and observed for at least three days in California. Depending on results, those showing symptoms could be quarantined for as long as two weeks.
"We stand ready for their arrival," Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement released Wednesday. She said the Department of Health and Human Services would be responsible for the evacuees, "and DoD personnel will not be directly in contact with the evacuees and evacuees will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing."
Farah said plans were in place for HHS to evacuate any passengers identified as possible cases of the new coronavirus to "a local civilian hospital."
China has more cases of new virus than it did SARS
China has reported more infections from the new coronavirus than it had from an outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2002-2003, although the death toll was still much lower. China has confirmed 5,974 cases of the new virus, compared to 5,327 cases of SARS during that outbreak.
Beijing reported another large jump in cases early Wednesday and a rise in the death toll to 132. That compares to 348 people killed in China during SARS. That disease killed nearly 800 people worldwide.
Scientists say there are still many critical questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how transmissible and severe it is. More than 50 cases have been reported outside China, including five confirmed in the U.S.
Australian lab says it's recreated virus in bid to help stem it
Scientists in Australia have claimed a "significant breakthrough" in efforts to combat the rapid spread of the deadly new strain of coronavirus from China.
CBS News partner network BBC News said researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity had become the first to recreate the "novel coronavirus 2019" strain outside of China. Chinese researchers have also duplicated the virus, but BBC said they have only shared it's genome sequence with the World Health Organization. The Australian researchers said they would provide the duplicated virus to the WHO to help efforts to diagnose and treat it.
Researchers at the specialist lab in Melbourne told the BBC they were able to grow a copy of the virus from a sample taken from an infected patient.
"We've planned for an incident like this for many, many years and that's really why we were able to get an answer so quickly," the Doherty Institute's Dr Mike Catton told the BBC.
U.S. evacuees clear first health checks, head for California
The plane evacuating more than 200 Americans from a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak continued Wednesday on to southern California after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, where the aircraft had stopped to refuel.
All 201 passengers had already been through two screenings in China and were screened twice more in Anchorage by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State health officials said there was minimal interaction between the crew and health professionals on the flight with the passengers.
They also confirmed that the air circulation system in the terminal at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage used for the flight was "completely separate" to the rest of the airport.
It was unclear exactly when the plane would land at a military base in southern California, but the officials said it should be between three and four hours.
— CBS/AP
U.K. to quarantine evacuees from Wuhan for 2 weeks
Britain joined Australia on Wednesday in deciding to quarantine all passengers arriving from central China's Hubei province for a full two weeks — believed to be the maximum incubation period of the deadly new coronavirus sweeping across China. At least 132 deaths have been blamed on the flu-like virus in China, mostly in the city of Wuhan in Hubei.
CBS News partner network BBC News said Health Secretary Matt Hancock had confirmed the quarantine plans as Britain planned to fly the first 200 nationals out of Wuhan on a chartered flight leaving Thursday. The BBC said they arrivals could be quarantined at a military base, but those details remained unconfirmed.
The decision by the British government came as some recent arrivals from Wuhan voiced concerns that they had not been quarantined after returning to the U.K. One man told BBC News on Wednesday that he flew back into England and was allowed to return home without ongoing health monitoring or any guidance to isolate himself.
Starbucks closes most China stores amid virus outbreak
Starbucks has closed more than half of its stores across China and all shops in the central province of Hubei amid the rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus. The U.S. coffee retailer made the announcement on an earnings call with business analysts and reporters Tuesday, according to multiple news outlets.
The Reuters news agency quoted Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson as saying the coffee chain was responding to the virus "in a thoughtful and responsible way to protect our partners and support health officials and the government as they work to contain this public health risk."
The closure of the stores was expected to hit Starbucks earnings; China is the company's fastest growing market and it accounts for about 10% of its global revenue. The company's shares dropped 1.6% in value off the back of the announcement. The coronavirus has had a broad impact on stock prices as the outbreak stokes investor fears.
Australia to quarantine citizens from Wuhan on remote island
Australia and New Zealand were to work together to evacuate their vulnerable citizens from China's virus-hit Hubei province, and Australia said it would quarantine those people on a small island about 1,000 miles from its mainland for two weeks. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not say Wednesday how many or how soon citizens would be flown out of Hubei.
The evacuees were to spend 14 days at a quarantine center on Christmas Island, an Australian territory in the Indian Ocean which has been used to hold asylum seekers and foreign criminals facing deportation. There was reportedly only one family of migrants being housed at the facility on the island, which was built to hold roughly 1,000.
— CBS/AP
Germany confirms 3 cases, plans evacuations from Wuhan
Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn responded Wednesday to the country's first confirmed case of coronavirus by ordering hospitals to report any suspected cases of the deadly bug and German airlines to retain contact details of all passengers from China. The Foreign Ministry has warned Germans against all travel to the central Chinese province of Hubei. A German military aircraft was sent to Hubei to begin the voluntary evacuation of German nationals from Wuhan, and the government was considering sending an Airbus with medical equipment on board for further evacuations.
The first confirmed case on German soil was a 33-year-old employee at an auto parts supplier in Bavaria, believed to have been infected by a Chinese guest speaker from Wuhan at a training seminar. Three more workers at the same site have since been diagnosed with coronavirus.
"It was inevitable that the virus would reach Germany, but we are well prepared," Spahn said. "We should all try and keep calm."
- Anna Noryskiewicz
British Airways halts all flights to and from mainland China
British Airways said Wednesday that it was immediately suspending all flights to and from mainland China after the U.K. government warned against unnecessary travel to the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"We apologize to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority," BA said in a statement.
The airline operates daily flights from London's Heathrow Airport to Shanghai and Beijing. It took the measure a day after Britain's Foreign Office updated its travel advice on China, warning against "all but essential travel" to the mainland, not including Hong Kong and Macao.
Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air were also suspending all flights to China as fears spread about the outbreak. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia were reducing the number of flights to the country as demand for travel drops.
- CBS/AP
U.S. evacuation flight's destination changed from civilian airport
The plane that evacuated roughly 240 American nationals from the central Chinese city of Wuhan was rerouted by the federal government late Tuesday. The jet chartered by the State Department had been destined for Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County, but an official there said late Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had informed him it would be rerouted to the March Air Reserve Base in California's Riverside County.
"We were prepared but the State Department decided to switch the flight" to the airbase, Curt Hagman, an Ontario airport commissioner, told The Associated Press.
A federal government spokesperson familiar with the plan told CBS News on Wednesday that the passengers on the flight would be screened for symptoms before and during the flight and would then be quarantined and observed for at least three days in California. Depending on results, those showing symptoms could be quarantined for as long as two weeks.
National Security Council: "The full weight of the U.S. Government is working on this"
The National Security Council announced on Tuesday that it led "one of the largest Policy Coordination Committees (PCC) in history" in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"We are coordinating closely with the whole of government to ensure a unified response to the coronavirus," the organization wrote on Twitter. "The full weight of the U.S. Government is working on this."
Trump administration considering suspending commercial flights to and from mainland China
The Trump Administration is weighing temporarily suspending commercial flights to and from mainland China, multiple sources told CBS News. Multiple agencies are involved in the deliberations, which were described as a coronavirus working group.
The sources said that the situation is being reevaluated daily, and that airlines have been briefed on the deliberations.
Japan evacuates approximately 200 people from Wuhan
A plane carrying Japanese nationals who were evacuated from Wuhan landed at a Tokyo airport on Tuesday.
An AFP reporter saw the plane, which was carrying around 200 people, land at Haneda airport around 8:45 a.m. local time. The passengers underwent health checks, but officials said there weren't plans to quarantine them.
— AFP
Death toll rises to 132, with more than 5,900 confirmed cases in China
Chinese officials said an additional 26 people died from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the virus' overall death toll to 132. Twenty-five of the new deaths came from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak; the final death occurred in Henan province.
Officials also reported 1,459 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 5,974. More than 1,200 of those cases are considered "critical."
Death toll rises to 125 in virus' epicenter
The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 125 in Hubei province, where the outbreak began, Chinese officials said. There have been 840 more confirmed cases in Hubei province, officials added.
The announcement brings the overall death toll to more than 130 people.
Some African students fear their government won't help them leave China: "I'm feeling like I'm trapped here"
With countries like the United States and Japan preparing to evacuate some citizens from the epicenter of the outbreak, residents from some countries in Africa fear their own governments won't follow suit.
"I'm feeling like I'm trapped here," said one Ethiopian student at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, who gave only his first name, Abel. He, like other students, cited worries that angering Chinese or their country's authorities could lead to retaliation, like loss of scholarships.
In 2018, African students in China numbered more than 80,000. More than 4,000 are estimated to be in Wuhan alone.
The concerns are real. Even Africa's most developed economy, South Africa, has signaled it will not evacuate citizens. On Sunday it told students in China to adhere to university instructions, warning that leaving without permission "can have far-reaching consequences."
Some governments in Africa are helping their citizens leave. Morocco's king has ordered his government to repatriate 100 nationals from Wuhan, and Algeria's president ordered the "immediate" repatriation of 36 citizens in Wuhan, most of them students, the official APS news agency said.
— The Associated Press
3 more cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Germany
Three additional people in Germany have contracted the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to four, according to the Bavarian health ministry.
The three new patients are coworkers of the original patient, who appears to have contracted the virus on January 21 during a training session with a Chinese colleague, the ministry said in a statement. The new patients are being monitored at a clinic in Munich.
"A total of around 40 employees at the company have been identified as potential close contacts [with their Chinese colleague]," Bavaria's Health Minister Melanie Huml said in a statement. "As a precaution, the people concerned are to be tested on Wednesday."
— Reuters
France reports 4th case of virus
France has confirmed a fourth case of coronavirus, an elderly Chinese tourist who is in intensive care in a Paris hospital. Jerome Saloman, who directs France's public health agency, said Tuesday that the tourist is suffering from a severe case of the virus and needs constant care.
Saloman said the patient is in his 80s and is from China's Hubei region, where the virus has been spreading rapidly. French authorities are looking for people the tourist was in contact with since arriving.
Saloman said authorities are also stepping up surveillance of people who have arrived recently from the region around Wuhan. Three other people were already hospitalized in France with the virus, the first cases reported in Europe.
—The Associated Press
Canada confirms 3rd case of virus
Canada has confirmed it has a third case of coronavirus. British Columbia Health Officer Bonnie Henry said Tuesday the man in his 40s visited Wuhan, China, recently and arrived in Vancouver last week.
Henry said the man showed no symptoms while flying to Canada but developed symptoms a day later and contacted health authorities Sunday. The man regularly travels to China for work.
The first two confirmed cases in Canada are in Toronto and involve a couple that recently visited Wuhan.
— The Associated Press
Untied Airlines suspending some flights between U.S. and China
United Airlines will suspend some flights between the U.S. and China starting Saturday because of "a significant decline in demand," the airline said in a statement Tuesday. The airline is cutting a total of 24 flights between the U.S. and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai through February 8.
The move affects flights to and from Chicago's O'Hare airport; Newark, New Jersey; San Francisco; and Washington's Dulles airport. The airline said it would adjust its schedule as needed.
U.S. beefs up screening of travelers for virus
U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of coronavirus, even as they say the risk to Americans so far is very low. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has been checking arrivals at five U.S. airports that once had direct flights from the hardest-hit section of China.
While China has instituted broad travel bans, people who had been in other parts of China still may be arriving via other countries. The U.S. agency is now beefing up screening at 15 more "quarantine stations" around the country, airports and other places where health workers regularly check arriving travelers for signs of illness.
But travelers may not be sick right then, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters Tuesday. The screenings also are an opportunity to educate travelers that if they develop symptoms — such as fever or a cough — after returning from the outbreak zone, they should contact their doctor, she said.
— The Associated Press
Wuhan residents sing from their windows in solidarity
Residents of the central Chinese city of Wuhan, confined to their apartments either by choice or by order, are making the best of the situation as their city remains in lockdown amid the outbreak of a new, dangerous virus.
On Monday night, that involved residents of some high-rise apartment buildings joining together, at least in spirit, from their balconies and windows to sing the national anthem and other songs.
The anthem's refrain, "Qilai, qilai, qilai!" or "Rise up, rise up, rise up!" echoed between the towers of skyscrapers in the city of 11 million, where streets have grown eerily quiet as families try to avoid contact with others who might be infected.
Others shouted "Wuhan, fight!" echoing the chants heard from protesters in Hong Kong, where anti-government demonstrations have stretched on for months after officials sought approval for an unpopular extradition legislation.
New Hampshire testing 2 possible new cases of virus
Two people in New Hampshire are undergoing testing for novel coronavirus. Health officials say the two people recently traveled to Wuhan City, China and developed respiratory symptoms.
"These people have more mild illness, but both sought healthcare for their illnesses and are recovering," the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said. "They remain isolated until test results are available."
On Thursday, a student from White Mountain School in Bethlehem went to the emergency room at Littleton Regional Healthcare with mild flu-like symptoms. The student had traveled to Hunan and returned to the U.S. on January 6.
— CBS Boston
Germany confirms human transmission of new virus
A German man who contracted the novel strain of coronavirus was infected by a colleague visiting from China, officials said on Tuesday, in what appeared to be the first human-to-human transmission in Europe. Other confirmed cases in Europe of the viral outbreak have so far involved patients who had recently been to China.
In this instance, the 33-year-old German attended a training session held by a visiting Chinese colleague on January 21 at the office of car parts supplier Webasto in Stockdorf, in Germany's southern Bavaria region.
The Chinese woman "started to feel sick on the flight home on January 23", said Andreas Zapf, head of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety.
The German man tested positive for the virus on Monday evening after reporting flu-like symptoms. He remains in hospital in an isolation ward, but Zapf said he "was doing well."
— AFP
U.K. "urgently exploring" Wuhan evacuation options
The British Foreign Office confirmed Tuesday that the U.K. was joining a fast-growing list of nations "urgently exploring options" to evacuate citizens from the city at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak. According to the CBS News partner network BBC, there are believed to be about 300 British nationals in Wuhan.
American anxious as wife and daughters stuck in Wuhan
Sam Roth is feeling safe and healthy at home in Wisconsin, but his wife and two young children are stuck in Wuhan. The American is doing everything he can to help get them onto the U.S. government-chartered flight out of the city on Wednesday morning.
Roth's wife Daisy and their two daughters left to visit her family in China last week.
"From the moment they stepped foot in Wuhan they were told to stay inside, don't get in big gatherings, then the city went on lockdown," Roth told CBS News.
"We have a 10-month-old and a 5-year-old. They are susceptible. They should be prioritized," Roth said. "I'm hoping to get my family on that flight so they can come back to Wisconsin, where I'm not feeling any anxiety about catching the coronavirus."
U.S. health officials say the virus is not spreading widely in America and that danger to the public remains low, but as of Wednesday, there were five confirmed cases and nearly 100 people being tested across 26 states.
— Tucker Reals and Ramy Inocencio
Border rush as Hong Kong to cut transport with mainland China
CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio says there have been chaotic scenes at Hong Kong's border crossing points with mainland China as Chinese citizens try to escape the rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus and make it into the semi-autonomous territory.
Hong Kong's regional government — the leaders of which are appointed by Beijing — said Tuesday that all rail and ferry links with mainland China would be halted from Thursday. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said flights would also be reduced.
She stopped short of a total closing of the border but said that flights from the mainland would also be reduced.
The looming deadline appeared to drive many from mainland China to make a break for Hong Kong, leading to angry mobs at crossing points.
Russia regions close borders with China
Three regions in southeast Russia have closed their borders with China amid increasing anxiety over the rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted the governor of Khabarovsk as saying his region, along with the Jewish Autonomous Oblast and Amur regions, had already closed their borders.
The three regions span most of Russia's shared border with northern China.
Japan confirms man who never visited Wuhan has virus
Japanese authorities confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, including a man who has never been to Wuhan in central China, where the disease originated. He is a bus driver in his 60s who transported tourists from Wuhan on two occasions earlier this month. The man presented with symptoms and saw a doctor, but was not correctly diagnosed until January 28.
The other new patient is a man in his 40s who was recently in Wuhan. The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Japan to six.
Japan's government was to send its first charter flight to Wuhan on Tuesday night to evacuate 200 nationals. Medical personnel were to be on the flight to administer health checks for all passengers, who would also be asked to monitor their health for two weeks after returning.
There are about 650 Japanese nationals who want to return home from the Wuhan region, so additional flights were being planned.
North Korea taking "emergency steps" to try to keep coronavirus out
North Korea said it's taking "emergency steps" to prevent the spread of a new virus from neighboring China. The North's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said Tuesday the country is strengthening quarantine measures at airports, ports and border areas and conducting a medical surveillance of those who return from overseas trips.
The paper also said North Korea's health authorities have "urgently" produced related hygiene documents and distributed them to medial facilities.
North Korea hasn't officially reported any cases of the new coronavirus.
Tour operators in Beijing said last week North Korea had banned foreign tourists as a precaution against the virus.
— The Associated Press
Germany confirms first case of novel coronavirus
The health department of Bavaria announced Germany's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus Monday, according to the Reuters news agency. The department said the patient is in the town of Starnberg, about 19 miles south of Munich, and is isolated and in "good condition."
The department did not disclose any information about the patient's age or nationality.
Death toll rises to 106 with more than 4,500 confirmed cases in China
The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 106, Chinese officials said. There have been 1,291 more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in China to more than 4,500, officials added.
State Department has "extremely limited" capacity to evacuate Americans from Wuhan
The State Department is airlifting some Americans out of Wuhan on Wednesday — but the department said there's "extremely limited" capacity.
About 1,000 Americans are reportedly in the city, including a man named Sam Roth and his family. The department said "priority will be given to individuals at greater risk from coronavirus."
"I'm trying to make the case that we have a 10-month-old and a 5-year-old," he told CBS News. "They are susceptible."
U.S. issues stronger warning about travel
The U.S. State Department raised the level of its travel advisory on Monday, urging Americans to reconsider travel anywhere in China. And it issued a stronger level 4 warning for the specific province where Wuhan is located, stating: "Do not travel to Hubei province, China" due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to seek medical care right away if they had traveled to Wuhan in the past two weeks and develop a fever, cough or trouble breathing. It says older adults and people with underlying health conditions may be most at risk for severe illness from the virus.
State Department orders Wuhan consulate personnel out of China
The State Department has ordered U.S. Consulate General Wuhan personnel to depart for the United States, a department spokesperson told CBS News. The department said it has procured a chartered flight for U.S. government personnel.
The department added that as space is available, seating will be offered to U.S. citizens on a plane traveling from Wuhan to Ontario, California, on Wednesday morning. Priority will be given to those most likely to develop the coronavirus if they remain in Wuhan.
Some cruise lines suspend service in China
International cruise operators are suspending service in China over mounting concerns about the deadly coronavirus. Costa Crociere, Genting Cruise Lines, MSC and Royal Caribbean have all halted operations in the country on advice of the Chinese government and in an effort to contain the virus.
Royal Caribbean Cruises said it is canceling its January 27 and January 31 sailings of "Spectrum of the Seas" — its only ship with a home port in China. The company said it would provide full refunds to guests with reservations on both sails.
"The health and safety of our guests and crew is our primary concern, and we continue to work with the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and government health authorities to monitor the situation," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.
Canada confirms first coronavirus case
Canadian health authorities on Monday confirmed the country's first case of a deadly coronavirus that originated in China, and said the patient's wife had also tested positive. The woman's case is still listed as "presumptive," pending final confirmation by a national lab in Winnipeg, officials said.
Nearly 20 people are being monitored.
The patient confirmed to have the virus — a man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on January 22 from Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic — is being treated in isolation in a hospital there. His wife, who traveled with him, also is believed to have contracted the virus and is in self-isolation, David Williams, Ontario province's chief medical officer, said in a statement.
— AFP
WHO corrects China virus global risk level
The World Health Organization, which has sometimes been criticized for its handling of past disease outbreaks, admitted an error on Monday in its risk assessment of China's deadly virus. The Geneva-based UN agency said in a situation report late Sunday that the risk was "very high in China, high at the regional level and high at the global level."
In a footnote, the WHO explained that it had stated "incorrectly" in its previous reports on Thursday, Friday and Saturday that the global risk was "moderate." The correction of the global risk assessment does not mean that an international health emergency has been declared.
— AFP
CDC says no new cases of coronavirus since last update
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday that were still five known cases of coronavirus in the United States and that there had been no new cases reported.
The CDC said it was investigating 110 people for possible cases across 26 states — 32 had tested negative and results were still pending for 73 people.
China's capital reports first case of new coronavirus
Beijing authorities on Monday reported the Chinese capital's first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm. The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city's health commission said.
He went to a hospital on January 21 and died on Monday of respiratory failure, the commission said.
A total of 80 of more than 2,700 cases have been recorded in the Chinese capital of 20 million people.
— AFP
Trump says U.S. "strongly on watch" for virus
President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday that U.S. health officials were "in very close communication" with Chinese counterparts as the world tries to stem the spread of a deadly virus that first emerged in central China.
Mr. Trump said the U.S. had offered China "any help that is necessary."
As virus spreads, stock prices take a hit
Stocks sank early Monday as the impact of the coronavirus weighed on investors' minds. The Dow tumbled 430 points, or 1.6%, to 28,563 shortly after markets opened, while the the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 1.3% and 1.7%, respectively.
With the sharp rise in the number of infected people, China is taking steps to limit travel among its citizens, including a suspension of all tour groups and on the sale of tour group packages for overseas travel, The New York Times reports. That suspension, which begins Monday, could cast a pall on tourism and consumer spending across the globe.
"Consumption and travel will be the most affected, and to a lesser degree investment and industrial production," wrote Tommy Wu, senior economist at Oxford Economics, in a Sunday research note. "Travel and tourism across the region would be adversely affected as well. With a high share of tourism in GDP and strong reliance on Chinese tourists, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Philippines seem most at risk."
U.K. expert says up to 100,000 could be infected already
Professor Neil Ferguson, a public health expert at London's Imperial College, has said there could be 100,000 people already infected with the deadly new strain of coronavirus focused in central China's Hubei province. Thus far only about 2,700 cases of the disease have been confirmed, with 81 proving fatal in China.
"The upper bound of the cumulative number of infected people as of yesterday is up to 100,000," Ferguson's office told CBS News on Monday. Ferguson has worked with U.S. infectious disease experts and helped found Imperial College's MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, which was expected to release more detailed modelling on the spread of the virus within a few days.
"A lot more information will become available in the next few days and weeks, and case numbers will continue to increase rapidly," Ferguson told CBS News, adding that the fast-multiplying figures "do not necessarily represent a huge growth rate of the epidemic; it is much more likely down to the health authorities catching up" with efforts to accurately diagnosis a brand new illness.
— Tucker Reals and Maddie Richards
Hong Kong confirms 2 more cases
Hong Kong has confirmed two more cases of a new virus that started in central China, raising its total to eight. Health department official Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan said Monday that all the cases are connected to Hubei province, where the outbreak started in December. She said there is no sign yet of it spreading to Hong Kong's general population.
— The Associated Press
American in Wuhan says panic is rising as U.S. plots evacuation
An American citizen stuck in Wuhan says panic is rising in the quarantined city of 11 million as the U.S. government works to get about 1,000 Americans reportedly stuck in the locked down metropolis out.
"I just wish I could get my family off," Justin Steece told CBS News on Monday. "We need to go to America."
He and his wife Ling have lived in Wuhan for about a year and a half. Just three weeks ago she gave birth to their baby boy, Colm.
"Ling can't move because she had a c-section, so she can only do so much at the moment while she recovers fully," he said. "I have to go out; I have to get food, I have to do stuff like that, and my biggest fear is that I would go out, get sick not knowing it, and then come home and spread it to Ling and the baby."
His wife doesn't yet have a U.S. visa, and Steece can't leave Wuhan to finish her paperwork under the lockdown. "Otherwise I would have evacuated with the rest of the people and gotten my wife and kid outta here," he told CBS News.
As the Chinese government races to try and contain the deadly virus, Steece said the efforts aren't really making anyone feel any better. "What you see, what the Chinese government is saying; 'oh it's calm, resolute,' the citizens are actually freaking out a little bit more than that," he said.
The State Department has chartered a flight to evacuate Americans from Wuhan on Tuesday, but Steece and his family won't be on it. It will carry U.S. consulate staff from Wuhan and some other U.S. citizens. The U.S. Embassy in Beijing said passengers on that flight to San Francisco should "anticipate" being screened when they land.
5 cases of illness in U.S.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that five cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in the United States — all in people who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China. The most recent cases were reported in California and Arizona. Earlier cases had been confirmed in a man in his 30s in Seattle and a woman in her 60s in Chicago. No deaths were reported.
"It is likely there will be more cases reported in the U.S. in the coming days and weeks, likely including person-to-person spread," the CDC said in a statement.
"Right now, CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Hubei Province, China. In addition, CDC recommends people traveling to other parts of China practice certain health precautions like avoiding contact with people who are sick and practicing good hand hygiene. For the general public, no additional precautions are recommended at this time beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should always take."
Death toll in China rises to 56
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in China has climbed to 56, state media reported on Saturday. Hubei Province also reported 323 new cases on Saturday.
"Presumptive positive" case of coronavirus found in Canada
The first "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus has been detected in Canada, Ontario's chief medical officer announced Saturday. A man in his 50s, who traveled to Wuhan, China, became "quite ill" within a day of his return. The Ontario Ministry of Health says they are "95% sure" the man contracted coronavirus, but are waiting for further confirmation of their test results.
The patient is currently being treated at Sunnybrook Hospital in Ontario and is in stable condition, according to the ministry.
France looking to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan amid lockdown
French and Chinese officials are looking at "eventual options that would allow our nationals who wish to leave" the city of Wuhan, France's Foreign Ministry said Saturday. The Chinese city is now on lockdown to contain the virus, making evacuation of foreign nationals difficult.
The French consulate would not say how many French citizens are currently in Wuhan, but said it is in constant contact with them.
France reported the first three European coronavirus patients on Friday.
Dr. Yazdan Yazdanpaneh, a leading French expert who heads Paris' Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital's infectious diseases unit, told The Associated Press that two of the patients are a couple from Wuhan, who developed symptoms after arriving in France.
The third patient is being treated at a hospital in Bordeaux. All three are doing "very well," according to the head of France's health department, Jerome Salomon.
Beginning Sunday, medical teams will be stationed at France's airports to help passengers arriving from China with any questions, concerns, or medical needs.
— The Associated Press
People in Chicago's Chinatown cancel Chinese New Year plans
CBS Chicago reports that people canceled their Chinese New Year plans and were taking extra precautions – the Walgreens in the city's Chinatown was completely out of face masks by 10 a.m. Friday.
A case of the virus was confirmed this week in Chicago, one of only two so far in the United States.
Local business owner Huan Wang said that with the confirmed case, many were changing their plans.
"My friend who has a restaurant down the street, he was planning on having 40 people come in today, but actually they called him to say the table will be canceled. Because some people got sick or some people are afraid of going out," he said.
He said they were taking special precautions, too, more than doubling their cleaning and sanitizing regimen in the restaurant.
While he believes there's no reason to be afraid, he understand the concerns about a virus we still don't know a lot about.
"I do understand that people might be a little afraid of going out," Wang said. "They don't know where they should go, what they should worry about."
China's president calls situation grave
China's President Xi Jinping called the accelerating spread of the virus a grave situation. He made the remarks, reported by state broadcaster CCTV, at a meeting of Communist Party leaders that convened on the Lunar New Year holiday and underlined the government's urgent and ever-expanding efforts to bring the situation under control.
Travel agencies have been told to halt all group tours, the state-owned China Daily reported, citing the China Association of Travel Services.
— The Associated Press
Lunar New Year festivities canceled across mainland China
Lunar New Year festivities were canceled across mainland China on Saturday and scaled back in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong as authorities sought to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Major tourist sites and movie theaters were shuttered in China. Beijing canceled all temple fairs, a popular tradition in northern China with performances, games for children and booths selling snacks and New Year's-themed souvenirs.
The Forbidden City in Beijing, Shanghai Disneyland and a major safari park are among the tourist destinations that have closed indefinitely.
A fireworks show and four-day carnival were canceled in Hong Kong.
— The Associated Press
Australia announces first confirmed case of novel coronavirus
Australian officials have announced the country's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. The case occurred in the state of Victoria, and the patient has been hospitalized in a stable condition in a Melbourne suburb.
The patient was identified as a Chinese national in his 50s. He flew to Australia from Guangzhou, China, on January 19, according to Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos.
"It is important to stress that there is no cause for alarm to the community," Mikakos said. "The patient is isolated and is undergoing treatment and we do not have any further suspected cases at this stage."
— Reuters
35 million people on lockdown in China
In response to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, officials took the extraordinary step of restricting travel in 11 cities. That means 35 million people — almost the population of Canada — are on lockdown.
— Ramy Inocencio contributed reporting.
China scrambles to build new hospital as supplies dwindle
An army of excavators is in a frantic race to build a hospital in the next 10 days that can house 1,000 patients sickened with the virus. But as patients continue to pack existing hospitals, medical supplies are running low.
— Ramy Inocencio contributed reporting.
France confirms third novel coronavirus case
France on Friday announced three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the first outside Asia and the United States.
Authorities said all three sickened people had traveled to China, and two of them belonged to the same family. They were the first cases registered in Europe.
Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said she expects more cases and that the virus must be battled like a wildfire. She said the likely reason that France has the first European cases is that it quickly developed a test allowing medics to rapidly diagnose the sickened.
— The Associated Press
Americans "shouldn't be frightened or afraid," official says
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday that coronavirus posed little risk to Americans but health officials were taking it seriously. "The American public needs to understand the difference: They shouldn't be frightened or afraid, but don't think that we're not taking this very seriously," he said.
Fauci urged Americans wash their hands frequently, which they should be doing anyway to avoid the flu. "Stay away from crowded places where there are a lot of people that are sneezing and coughing, and just do general healthy measures," he said.
Two coronavirus cases confirmed in France, first in Europe
Two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in France, the first in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Friday. The first case involved a patient in hospital in the southwestern city of Bordeaux while the other was in Paris, the minister told reporters.
Both had recently travelled to China and have since been placed in isolation.
— AFP
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Wuhan
The State Department has ordered all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their family members to leave Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak and the home to a U.S. Consulate. The department also urged Americans to not travel to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located.
Coronavirus fears close Shanghai Disney Resort
Walt Disney's Shanghai Disney Resort in China is closing until further notice in the face of the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The decision to close comes during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday, a time when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home or abroad, and when Shanghai Disney would typically be packed with families and revelers.
The resort will temporarily close starting Saturday, the theme-park operator announced on Friday, saying it was making the move to ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees.
63 people being tested for virus in 22 U.S. states
Dr. Nancy Messonnier, of the CDC, said at a news conference in Chicago on Friday that there were now a total of 63 patients under investigation in 22 U.S. states for possible infection with the Novel Coronavirus 2019, which originated in China.
She said there had thus far been 11 negative tests and two positive, including the Chicago woman confirmed to have the disease on Friday and the man in Seattle who was confirmed as a case earlier this week.
Messonnier said there would likely be "many more" suspected cases in the coming days, but stressed the risk to the general U.S. public was still considered low.
She said the CDC was continuing its enhanced screening of passengers arriving from China at five U.S. airports and would continue to evaluate the duration of those measures.
Chicago officials confirm 2nd case of new virus in U.S.
A second case of the deadly new coronavirus from China has been confirmed in the United States. Officials said Friday that a woman in her 60s was in stable condition and being treated in the city after returning from Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, on January 13.
The woman, a Chicago resident, reported symptoms after her return and was placed in isolation, according to Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the CDC's Director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who joined Illinois state officials to make the announcement on Friday.
Allison Arwady, Chicago's public health commissioner, said the woman was stable and "doing well" while being treated under "infection control" measures.
Arwady said the woman was not symptomatic during her travel back from China, and noted that the concern for transmission of the disease before symptoms are exhibited is low. She said the patient had "limited movement outside her home," and had not used public transport or been at any large public gathering.
Her close personal contacts and family members were being monitored.
Wuhan hospitals ask public to donate protective gear
At least eight hospitals in Wuhan have issued public calls for donations of masks, goggles, gowns and other protective medical gear, according to notices posted online. Administrators at Wuhan University People's Hospital set up a group chat on the popular WeChat messaging app to coordinate donations.
The "Fever Control Command Center" of the city of Huanggang also put out a call for donations publicized by the state-run People's Daily, asking for medical supplies, medicine and disinfection equipment. The notice added that at the moment they wouldn't accept supplies from foreign countries.
— The Associated Press