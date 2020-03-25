Coronavirus updates: Senate, White House reach $2 trillion aid deal

Coronavirus updates: Senate, White House reach $2 trillion aid dealDownload the free app
The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have agreed on mammoth $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system severely strained by the quickly growing coronavirus outbreak.
The agreement came after days of often intense negotiating and increasing pressure on all sides and still has to be put in writing in a formal bill. The unprecedented package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand jobless benefits and provide $367 billion to small businesses.
President Trump said Tuesday he wants the U.S. "opened up" by Easter Sunday despite an acceleration of coronavirus cases across the country. Mr. Trump's comments came during a town hall on Fox News in which he signaled impatience over the widespread closing of businesses and the resulting economic slowdown.But many health care experts said that would be too soon.
As of Tuesday evening, there were more than 54,800 reported cases in the U.S. and more than 780 people have deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Los Angeles health officials say patient under 18 may not have died of coronavirus
Hours after announcing that a person under the age of 18 had died of coronavirus in California, Los Angeles health officials said "further evaluation" would be required before the fatality is linked to coronavirus.
"The juvenile fatality that the Los Angeles County Department Public Health reported earlier today will require further evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement. "Though early tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality. Patient privacy prevents our offering further details at this time."
Ice rink used as makeshift morgue as coronavirus death toll surges in Spain
Spain is on the brink of reporting nearly 40,000 cases of coronavirus, and the country's death toll tops 2,800, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins. Now, the country is using an Olympic-sized ice rink as a temporary morgue, according to the Reuters news agency, as the capital's funeral home is facing shortages of medical gear and is having trouble keeping up with the pandemic.
Spain ranks behind only China, Italy and the U.S. in people infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Nearly 14% of the people infected there are health care workers, according to Reuters. The rising death toll prompted a nursing union there to say hospitals in Madrid are on "the verge of collapse."
To help fight the virus, an ice rink within Madrid's Palacio de Hielo mall has been turned into a temporary morgue, officials told BBC News. Hearses have been delivering bodies to the site, BBC News added.
Pregnant women face new concerns amid coronavirus pandemic
Two major hospital chains in New York City are blocking spouses and partners from maternity rooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Millions of expectant mothers have concerns about the virus, including CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste, who is nearly nine months pregnant.
At 27 weeks pregnant, Raquel Iacurto tested positive for COVID-19. "I was in shock," she said. "I broke down and my husband was my rock and calmed me down."
Data on the impact of coronavirus in pregnant women, fetuses and newborns is limited but hopeful. "What we know, at this point, is that pregnant women do not seem to get any sicker once they get COVID-19 than the general population," Dr. Laura Riley said.
Riley said the flu is still more dangerous for pregnant women. Doctors say coronavirus does not appear to pass from mother to baby through the placenta or breast milk, but that it's too early to tell if there are concerns for women in early pregnancy, like miscarriage or birth defects.