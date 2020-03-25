Prince Charles diagnosed with coronavirus Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son was diagnosed with coronavirus after being tested on Monday. Prince Charles' office announced the senior royal was only experiencing mild symptoms, and was not bedridden while he was self-isolating with the Duchess of Cornwall on their royal estate in Scotland. The prince's spokesperson said it was not possible to know how he caught the virus, though his last public engagements were two weeks prior. Roxana Saberi reports on the new development.