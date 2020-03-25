Doctor reveals shocking lack of medical gear As the coronavirus pandemic worsens, emergency room staff say they will soon run out of supplies. Hospitals around the country plead for more ventilators as nurses and doctors find significant shortages in protective gear such as masks and gloves. Reena Ninan speaks to Dr. Gillian Schmitz, vice president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, who said some health care workers have resorted to wearing ski goggles and "Halloween costumes" on their faces.