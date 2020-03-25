Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, a palace spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. The prince's Clarence House office released a statement saying Charles is showing "mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. "

His wife -- Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall -- has tested negative for the virus, the spokesman said. The couple is self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the statement said.

Charles, 71, is the heir to the British throne.