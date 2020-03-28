New Orleans faces rat problem amid pandemic The city of New Orleans has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, quickly straining hospital staff and resources that were not ready for the spike. However, the precautions put in place to slow the virus’ spread have inadvertently led to a new problem: with no food littering alleyways from people visiting the city’s many restaurants, hungry rats that relied on the scraps have been driven out onto the streets. Omar Villafranca reports on how the city is combatting its problems.