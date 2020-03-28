Watch live: President Trump to see off Navy hospital ship headed for New York

President Trump will speak at the departure of the USNS Comfort, a U.S. Navy hospital ship, from Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday. The ship is headed to New York City, the U.S. city with the most coronavirus cases.

Mr. Trump told reporters Thursday he would attend the departure of the ship to "kiss it goodbye." The ship, which holds over 1,000 beds, will carry over 1,200 medical personnel to aid in the city's response to the crisis.

How to watch President Trump's remarks

What : President Trump delivers remarks in Virginia at the departure of the USNS Comfort for New York

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2020

Time: 1:25 p.m. ET

Location: Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

There are now more 104,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and more than 1,700 people across the country have died from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

States across the nation are seeing a surge in cases, and things are expected to get worse. New York could be just weeks away from reaching its peak in hospitalizations, and California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state's cases grew 26% in one day, even with 65,000 test results pending.

The USNS Mercy, another Navy hospital ship, arrived in Los Angeles on Friday.