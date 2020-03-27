Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Live

Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

CBS News

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Friday scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern. The House is expected Friday to approve a massive relief bill to respond to the significant economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

A record number of Americans have filed unemployment claims and the U.S. now tops China as the country with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases. 

Trump says he'll send off USNS Comfort from Virginia on Saturday he'll head to the Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia on Saturday to send off the USNS Comfort, which will serve as a floating hospital for New York City.

March 27, 2020

