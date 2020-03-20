Tax Day filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

Taxpayers will have an additional three months to file their taxes, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announcing that Tax Day has been shifted to July 15 from the usual April 15. The deadline delay comes as Americans are self-isolating and millions are under "shelter-in-place" orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the second tax delay that the federal government has announced because of the pandemic, with the Treasury Department earlier giving taxpayers an additional three months to pay the IRS in case they owed taxes. In a tweet, Mnuchin said the decision was ordered by President Donald Trump.

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

