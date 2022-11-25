Christmas Toy Tracker 2022: Today's best Black Friday toy deals, PS5 restock info and the most wanted gifts for kids

Christmas Toy Tracker 2022: Today's best Black Friday toy deals, PS5 restock info and the most wanted gifts for kidsget the free app
The calendar may say November, but if there are little ones on your gift list this year, it's time to start thinking about Christmas and Hanukkah.
There's no shortage of great toys to shop this year, but as always, the most popular toys are likely to sell out before the holidays arrive. We're already seeing a few of the season's hottest toys already going out of stock at Amazon and Walmart. So if you want to guarantee there's something great under the Christmas tree and in their stockings, now's the time to act -- especially with all the great Black Friday deals available today.
That's why we launched this, the CBS Essentials Toy Tracker 2022 blog. It's your one-stop source for all the must-know toy and game info this holiday season, from the hottest toys to the best Black Friday sales. We'll even keep an eye on PS5 restocks, so check back here often.
The most popular toy of Christmas 2022 is back in stock at Amazon
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is the No. 1 bestselling toy among CBS Essentials readers this year. What makes it so popular? When you care for the cute guinea pig toy, it gives birth to three babies. The included hutch can be reloaded, so kids can repeat the unique toy experience as often as they'd like.
The toy is so popular, in fact, that it's been sold out at Amazon recently. But we just spotted a restock of this most wanted holiday gift for girls of 2022. Buy this toy now, while you still can.
Surprise! This Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.
Black Friday toy deal: This cute pony toy is on sale just in time for the holidays
The FurReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony is a bestseller among CBS Essentials readers. Save on this cute pony below at Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale now.
This sweet FurReal pony has more than 80 sounds and reactions. She blinks and moves her ears, head and neck. She responds when you feed her and pet her.
FurReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony toy, $72 (reduced from $84)
How to score a 1,500-piece Lego set for $25
Walmart has a Black Friday deal you won't want to pass up -- a 1,500-piece Lego Classic Bricks and Animals set for only $25. It's wildly popular with both Walmart shoppers and CBS Essentials readers.
Build 10 animals with this Lego set for ages 4 and up. The animals are a peacock with a stand, a bull, a penguin with ice, a dinosaur with rocks, a unicorn, an ostrich with a nest, a snail, a hippo with a bird on its back, a panda bear with bamboo trees and a giraffe with a tree.
Get an electric bike for $100 off at Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale
Check an electric bike off their wishlist during Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale.
Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark. This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $298 (regularly $389)
Score $11 off a Nerf gun
A Nerf gun is $11 off during Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale now. Pick it up below.
This battery-powered Nerf toy can launch ten darts in a row when in motorized blaster mode, or six darts at once with air pressurized pump action. The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz comes with a blaster, a clip, 22 darts, four AA batteries and instructions.
Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster, $31 (reduced from $42)
How to get a Barbie Dreamcamper for only $64
Snag this Dreamcamper for your Barbie fan for only $64, reduced from $99 at Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sales event today.
The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.
The Barbie Dreamcamper is one of Walmart's picks for the hottest holiday toys of 2022.
Black Friday surprise: PlayStation 5 is in stock at Walmart now
Here's a pretty big surprise out of the Walmart Black Friday sale: The once hard-to-find PlayStation 5 console is in stock at the Walmart website. (The retailer will also have consoles available in stores.)
We don't know how long quantities will last, though. If you're planning on putting a PS5 under the Christmas tree this year, don't wait -- head over to the Walmart website now.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Get this 'Encanto' Lego set for $10 off now
There's a stellar deal on an "Encanto" Lego set now at Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale. Get it for $10 off.
Build the Madrigal house from "Encanto" with 587 Lego pieces. It's a three-level house that comes with a sticker sheet for decorating. It comes with two mini-doll figures and one micro-doll figure (of Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio), as well as capybara and butterfly figures.
Lego Disney "Encanto" the Madrigal house building kit, $40 (reduced from $50)
This PAW Patrol toy truck is 50% off now
Don't miss this 50% off deal on a toy truck for the PAW Patrol fanatic in your life.
Your PAW Patrol fan will love this toy truck that features a rising control pod with an extendable logging crane and a locking claw mechanism.
It's currently 50% off during Walmart's Deals for Days event.
PAW Patrol Al's deluxe big truck toy, $20 (reduced from $40)
You don't want to miss this L.O.L. Surprise deal at Walmart's Deals for Days sale
Don't miss this deal for the little L.O.L. Surprise fan in your life at Walmart.
This L.O.L. Surprise! mega-pack is marked down to $49 during Walmart's Deals for Days event.
The color-changing pack includes five collectible dolls, three Lil' sisters, three adorable pets and accessories. Reveal an exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! doll and pet hidden inside a heart-shaped, sparkly box that doubles as a purse and playset. Add water to the heart and watch as it gets fizzy and changes colors.
L.O.L. Surprise color change mega pack, $49 (reduced from $66)
Score this WowWee Baby Shark playset on sale at Amazon
Find out how to score 26% off on a Baby Shark's Big Show! Ultimate Shipwreck Playset on Amazon now.
Baby Shark's Big Show! Ultimate Shipwreck Playset
Inspired by the animated Nickelodeon series, this adorable, 25-piece playset allows kids to play in the same shipwreck featured on the show. It has trap doors and treasure maps, plus moldable "shark sand." It's ideal for ages 3 and up.
Baby Shark's Big Show! Ultimate Shipwreck Playset, $33 (reduced from $50)
Today's most popular toy at Walmart: Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven
Here's a bit of nostalgia to put under the tree: Today's most popular toy at Walmart is the Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven.
This classic toy lets kids create their own baked treats using simple mixes (sold separately). The Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven is a Walmart exclusive. Ages 8 and up.
For more of the most popular toys of the season, take a look at Walmart's Top Toy 2022 list.
How to land a deal on this Little Tikes toy for babies and toddlers now
Stumped on what to gift your baby or toddler this holiday season? Then check out this deal on the Little Tikes Learn and Play, Look and Learn Window at Amazon.
Little Tikes Learn and Play, Look and Learn Window
Kids explore the climate and weather looking at this little "window" with two-sided play for day and night. The playset converts into an activity table to teach them about colors, shapes and manners too, with 100-plus phrases, sounds and activities. They will love pressing the piano keys, moving the animals and turning the gears to develop fine motor skills.
Little Tikes Learn and Play Look and Learn Window, $36 (reduced from $50)
Score a Dance and Play Bluey animated plush for 20% off
Find out how to save 20% on a Dance and Play Bluey toy for your little one at Amazon.
Dance and Play Bluey
Little fans of "Bluey" enjoy dancing and singing to four songs and with an interactive plush version of the adorable dog, which also says over 55 phrases, provides fun games and performs activities, like jumping on one leg. This toy is for ages 3 to 6.
Melissa and Doug learning toys are more than half off at Amazon's Black Friday sale
Stock up on toys for Christmas with this Amazon Black Friday deal: Melissa and Doug learning toys are seriously discounted at Amazon now.
Here are just a few of the top-rated Melissa and Doug toys discounted for Black Friday at Amazon:
- Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet play set (24 pc.), $21 (reduced from $38)
- Melissa & Doug Safari Buddies hand puppets (set of 6), $17 (reduced from $38)
- Melissa & Doug Paw Patrol wooden ABC block truck, $19 (reduced from $33)
- Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Flash Firefly Bug flashlight, $8 (reduced from $11)
- Melissa & Doug magnetic human body anatomy play set, $13 (reduced from $16)
You can also tap the button below to see all the Melissa and Doug toys on sale at Amazon today.
For more gifts for young kids, check out the best learning toys and educational gifts for kids in 2022, according to an expert.
Flash toy deal: Squishmallows are up to 53% off at Amazon today
Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys of the holiday season for little kids. Put even more cuddly goodness under the Christmas tree this year with this Amazon deal: The retailer has Squishmallows for up to 53% off today, with prices starting at just $7.49.
Tap the button below to see all the sale-priced Squishmallows on Amazon.
This 4.7-star-rated doll house is $100 off at Amazon today
Big presents really wow on Christmas morning. And Amazon has a great deal on a big gift: You can save more than $100 on this wooden four-level dollhouse.
This wooden dollhouse measures 4.5 feet tall and works with most fashion dolls (such as Barbie).
Says one Amazon reviewer: "This dollhouse was fabulous and my 5 year old loved it. It really brought back memories of when I had a doll house as a child."
Don't miss this cool deal on a toy sandbox excavator
Save 24% off now on a Big Dig working excavator with wheels on Amazon.
The ideal gift for that kid on your gifting list who's obsessed with big machines, construction or just digging holes, The Big Dig ride-on excavator features a 360-degree swivel, reaches up to 33 inches and can dig up to 15 inches deep. It's for kids ages 3 and up.
The Big Dig working excavator with wheels, $45 (reduced from $60)
Stock up on Play-Doh Slime while it's on sale at Amazon
Kids love slime, and Play-Doh has slime on sale now at Amazon. Pick some up for a holiday gift.
Keep kids busy on rainy days with this 30-pack of Play-Doh branded slime. Kids love this sticky, gooey, colorful compound. Individual cans make great favors for birthday parties or stocking stuffers.
There's a new Squishmallows Monopoly game, and it's pretty much the cutest thing ever
Squishmallows are one of the hottest toys of the 2022 holiday season. Now, there's a new way to play with these adorable plushies. Put your collecting skills to the ultimate test this holiday season with Monopoly: Squishmallows Collector's Edition from The Op.
Buy, sell and trade all Squishmallows favorites from the Classic Squad to the Fantasy Squad. This special edition board game includes Cam the Cat Plush -- an exclusive Squishmallows collectible that you can only find in this game.
Squishmallows Monopoly is designed for 2-6 players ages 8 and up.
Monopoly: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition, $60
Shopping for Squishmallows this season? Check out our guide to the best Squishmallows of 2022.
The elusive WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder is now on sale at Amazon
The WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder is often sold out, but it's in stock now at Amazon, and even on sale. Check it out:
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder
This is one of the most buzzed about -- and often sold out -- toys. The best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder is available in pink and blue. The toy is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, for 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $29 (reduced from $40)
This Super Mario Advent calendar is the perfect December surprise for Nintendo fans
December is just a short time away, which means it's time to start thinking about Advent calendars. The 2022 Super Mario Advent calendar is one of our favorites. But don't look for it in stores -- this 4.8-star-rated Advent calendar is an Amazon exclusive.
Perfect for a Nintendo fan, the 2022 Super Mario Advent calendar features a 2.5-inch scale figure or accessory every day for 24 days. Daily surprises include Ice Luigi, Light Blue Yoshi, Santa Mario, Snowman Mario and more. This Advent calendar is an Amazon exclusive.
Super Mario Advent calendar 2022, $50
For more fun calendars, check out the best 2022 Advent calendars for kids: Pokemon, Lego, American Girl and more.
Don't miss this coupon for the Crayola Ultimate Light Board
There's a $7.14 off coupon available today for the Crayola Ultimate Light Board at Amazon. Don't miss this great deal!
Crayola Ultimate Light Board for drawing and coloring
This Crayola light board makes a great holiday gift for young artists. It comes with a light-up drawing board and six washable gel markers that kids can use to draw or trace glowing designs.
Don't forget to apply the coupon at checkout at Amazon to get the best price on this top-rated Christmas gift.
Crayola Ultimate Light Board for drawing and coloring, $22 after coupon (reduced from $33)
Our bestselling Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy is on sale at Amazon now
A bestselling Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy is on sale at Amazon now. Snag it before this amazing deal ends.
This baby and toddler learning toy bounces and plays music. It teaches the alphabet, colors, counting to 10 and opposites. It also plays more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, complete with multi-color lights. Toddlers can press the mic button to record and playback sounds with fun remix effects.
Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy, $31 (reduced from $45)
Score the Lego Ideas Tree House for 30% off now
Here's the gift for the Lego fan in your life -- and it's 30% off on Amazon.
This incredibly detailed, 4.8-star-rated Lego tree house features three cabins, a tree with interchangeable summer and fall leaves and play-inspiring features including a crane, swing and a treasure chest. The 3,036-piece Lego set isn't for amateurs, though -- it's designed for ages 16 and up.
Why the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet is a most-wanted holiday gift
The holidays are a great time to gift a kid-friendly tablet like Amazon's Fire HD 10 Kids.
This full-featured tablet, designed for kids ages 3 to 7, includes a full 1080p HD display, dual cameras, a kid-proof case and robust parental controls. The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet also comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+, a digital subscription that grants access to age-appropriate books, games, videos and apps.
PS5 is in stock at Walmart now
If you're looking to grab a PlayStation 5 console for the holidays, head to Walmart now. The retailer has quantities of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle available for a very limited time.
Count down the days 'til Christmas with this Star Wars Advent Calendar -- it's on sale at Amazon
Advent calendars can add a lot of fun to the Christmas season -- they offer a new surprise to unbox every day in December. If your family is a big fan of the Star Wars universe, they'll love this Star Wars Advent calendar. It's 20% off at Amazon now.
This Lego set includes minifigures, droid figures and mini builds inspired by the popular movie franchise. For ages 6 and up.
Lego Star Wars, $36 (reduced from $45)
For more family-friendly Advent calendars, check out the best 2022 Advent calendars for kids: Pokemon, Lego, American Girl and more.
Walmart Black Friday toy deal: Get the Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites for $70
Looking for the perfect Christmas or Hanukkah gift for your little? Try Walmart. Walmart's early Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, includes deep discounts on toys such as Rainbow High dolls. Discover what your favorite Rainbow High characters looked like in junior high with an exclusive play set.
This on-sale doll set includes the middle school versions of Ruby Anderson, Sunny Madison, Jade Hunter, Skyler Bradshaw and Violet Willow.
Save $20 on this Rainbow High pack right now.
Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites, $70 (regularly $90)
Top-rated STEM gift: National Geographic learning toys are on sale at Amazon today
Looking for a gift that encourages learning in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields? Amazon has deals right now on National Geographic science kits, including a National Geographic rocket launcher for kids, a chemistry set and this Earth science kit that's $5 off.
The National Geographic Earth science kit allows kids to build their own volcano, grow crystals and perform a geological dig. There are 15 experiments in total. For ages 8 and up.
National Geographic Earth Science Kit, $25 (reduced from $30)
PlayStation 5 restock alert: It's time to request your PS5 at Amazon for Friday's drop
Last year, it was all but impossible to find a PS5 in your local big box store. It's a bit easier in 2022, but your best bet for scoring a PlayStation 5 console is still going to be online.
The next major retailer to restock the PS5 is Amazon. According to the company, the next PlayStation 5 restock is happening Friday, Nov. 11.
To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don't need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system -- you click a button to tell Amazon you're interested in buying a PS5 when it's available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you're trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won't be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.
PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550
PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok, $560
Magic Mixies, one of the hottest toys of 2022, is now double discounted at Amazon
The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball was one of the hottest toys of 2021, and it's hot again for the 2022 holiday season. Not only is this bestselling toy on sale, but there's an extra Amazon coupon deal available where you can save another $17.32.
What make the 4.4-star-rated Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball so popular? Play starts with waving the magic wand and saying the right magic words. Then, this crystal ball fills with mist (refill packs are available) and a fortune-telling plush is revealed.
Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to get the best price at Amazon.
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball, $52 after coupon (reduced from $85)
Get 12 Squishmallow toys for just $29 at Amazon
Super soft Squishmallow plush toys are popular with children this holiday season. We've named Squishmallows as the best gift for toddlers this year and added them to our CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list.
Not sure what Squishmallow toy to gift? Amazon has a great Black Friday deal right now on the Squishville by Squishmallows All-Star Pack. You can get 12 of the squishy two-inch toys for $29, or just over $2 a piece.
Why get just one adorable Squishmallows plush when you can get 12? This 4.7-star-rated Squishville by Squishmallows set includes Phillippe, Rorty, Avery, Maui, Cam, Fifi, Hans, Winston, Lola, Bubba, Santino and Malcolm. Each toy measures two inches.
Squishville by Squishmallows All-Star Pack (12 pc.), $29 (reduced from $35)
Looking for more toys to put under the Christmas tree this year? Check out these Black Friday deals on the most popular and best toys of the 2022 holiday season.