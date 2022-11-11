Christmas 2022 Toy Tracker: Today's best Black Friday deals on toys, games and kids' most wanted gifts

Christmas 2022 Toy Tracker: Today's best Black Friday deals on toys, games and kids' most wanted giftsget the free app
The calendar may say November, but if there are little ones on your gift list this year, it's time to start thinking about Christmas and Hanukkah.
There's no shortage of great toys to shop this year, but as always, the most popular toys are likely to sell out before the holidays arrive. We're already seeing a few of the season's hottest toys already going out of stock at Amazon and Walmart. So if you want to guarantee there's something great under the Christmas tree and in their stockings, now's the time to act.
That's why we launched this, the CBS Essentials Toy Tracker 2022 blog. It's your one-stop source for all the must-know toy and game info this holiday season, from the hottest toys to the best Black Friday sales. We'll even keep an eye on PS5 restocks, so check back here often.
PS5 is in stock at Walmart now
If you're looking to grab a PlayStation 5 console for the holidays, head to Walmart now. The retailer has quantities of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle available for a very limited time.
Count down the days 'til Christmas with this Star Wars Advent Calendar -- it's on sale at Amazon
Advent calendars can add a lot of fun to the Christmas season -- they offer a new surprise to unbox every day in December. If your family is a big fan of the Star Wars universe, they'll love this Star Wars Advent calendar. It's 20% off at Amazon now.
This Lego set includes minifigures, droid figures and mini builds inspired by the popular movie franchise. For ages 6 and up.
Lego Star Wars, $36 (reduced from $45)
For more family-friendly Advent calendars, check out the best 2022 Advent calendars for kids: Pokemon, Lego, American Girl and more.
The most popular toy of Christmas 2022 is back in stock at Amazon. And it's on sale, too
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is the No. 1 bestselling toy among CBS Essentials readers this year. What makes it so popular? When you care for the cute guinea pig toy, it gives birth to three babies. The included hutch can be reloaded, so kids can repeat the unique toy experience as often as they'd like.
The toy is so popular, in fact, that it's been sold out at Amazon recently. But we just spotted a restock of this most wanted holiday gift for girls of 2022 -- plus a $16 off coupon deal at Amazon that's not to be missed. Buy this toy now, while you still can.
Surprise! This Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.
Be sure to apply the Amazon coupon before checkout to get the best price.
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $49 after coupon (reduced from $64)
Walmart Black Friday toy deal: Get the Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites for $70
Looking for the perfect Christmas or Hanukkah gift for your little? Try Walmart. Walmart's early Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, includes deep discounts on toys such as Rainbow High dolls. Discover what your favorite Rainbow High characters looked like in junior high with an exclusive play set.
This on-sale doll set includes the middle school versions of Ruby Anderson, Sunny Madison, Jade Hunter, Skyler Bradshaw and Violet Willow.
Save $20 on this Rainbow High pack right now.
Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites, $70 (regularly $90)
Top-rated STEM gift: National Geographic learning toys are on sale at Amazon today
Looking for a gift that encourages learning in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields? Amazon has deals right now on National Geographic science kits, including a National Geographic rocket launcher for kids, a chemistry set and this Earth science kit that's $5 off.
The National Geographic Earth science kit allows kids to build their own volcano, grow crystals and perform a geological dig. There are 15 experiments in total. For ages 8 and up.
National Geographic Earth Science Kit, $25 (reduced from $30)
PlayStation 5 restock alert: It's time to request your PS5 at Amazon for Friday's drop
Last year, it was all but impossible to find a PS5 in your local big box store. It's a bit easier in 2022, but your best bet for scoring a PlayStation 5 console is still going to be online.
The next major retailer to restock the PS5 is Amazon. According to the company, the next PlayStation 5 restock is happening Friday, Nov. 11.
To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don't need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system -- you click a button to tell Amazon you're interested in buying a PS5 when it's available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you're trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won't be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.
PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550
PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok, $560
Magic Mixies, one of the hottest toys of 2022, is now double discounted at Amazon
The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball was one of the hottest toys of 2021, and it's hot again for the 2022 holiday season. Not only is this bestselling toy on sale, but there's an extra Amazon coupon deal available where you can save another $17.32.
What make the 4.4-star-rated Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball so popular? Play starts with waving the magic wand and saying the right magic words. Then, this crystal ball fills with mist (refill packs are available) and a fortune-telling plush is revealed.
Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to get the best price at Amazon.
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball, $52 after coupon (reduced from $85)
Get 12 Squishmallow toys for just $29 at Amazon
Super soft Squishmallow plush toys are popular with children this holiday season. We've named Squishmallows as the best gift for toddlers this year and added them to our CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list.
Not sure what Squishmallow toy to gift? Amazon has a great Black Friday deal right now on the Squishville by Squishmallows All-Star Pack. You can get 12 of the squishy two-inch toys for $29, or just over $2 a piece.
Why get just one adorable Squishmallows plush when you can get 12? This 4.7-star-rated Squishville by Squishmallows set includes Phillippe, Rorty, Avery, Maui, Cam, Fifi, Hans, Winston, Lola, Bubba, Santino and Malcolm. Each toy measures two inches.
Squishville by Squishmallows All-Star Pack (12 pc.), $29 (reduced from $35)
Looking for more toys to put under the Christmas tree this year? Check out these Black Friday deals on the most popular and best toys of the 2022 holiday season.