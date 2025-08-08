Watch CBS News
Active shooter reported in Atlanta near Emory University; police investigating

By Paula Cohen,
Kierra Frazier
/ CBS News

Active shooter reported in Atlanta near Emory University 00:57

Police in Atlanta say they are on the scene investigating reports of an active shooter near Emory University. "Please avoid the area," police tweeted.

Emory University posted an emergency alert message saying: "Active shooter on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point CVS. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
 

Georgia AG says office is "horrified" by shooting

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a social media post, "We're horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community."

Carr said in the post, "We stand ready to assist our law enforcement partners with whatever they may need."

By Kierra Frazier
 

Officer sent to Emory University Hospital

One officer was sent to Emory University Hospital, Grady Health told CBS News. No details were released about the officer's condition.

By Kierra Frazier
 

FBI responding to the scene

A law enforcement source said the FBI is aware of the situation and is coordinating with local authorities. The FBI is responding to the scene. 

By Pat Milton
