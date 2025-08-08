Active shooter reported in Atlanta near Emory University; police investigating
Police in Atlanta say they are on the scene investigating reports of an active shooter near Emory University. "Please avoid the area," police tweeted.
Emory University posted an emergency alert message saying: "Active shooter on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point CVS. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
Georgia AG says office is "horrified" by shooting
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a social media post, "We're horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community."
Carr said in the post, "We stand ready to assist our law enforcement partners with whatever they may need."
Officer sent to Emory University Hospital
One officer was sent to Emory University Hospital, Grady Health told CBS News. No details were released about the officer's condition.
FBI responding to the scene
A law enforcement source said the FBI is aware of the situation and is coordinating with local authorities. The FBI is responding to the scene.