Watch Live: Biden addresses U.N. General Assembly

Washington — President Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time of his presidency Tuesday as he seeks to put the United States on firmer footing with allies and reassure world leaders his administration will not be an extension of the chaotic four years under former President Donald Trump.
The president arrived in New York on Monday, meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. After delivering his remarks Tuesday morning, Mr. Biden will gather with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York and then return to the White House for a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The president's appearance at the U.N. General Assembly comes as his administration is facing heightened tensions with U.S. allies due to the chaotic exit from Afghanistan, which was completed last month. The Biden administration is also grappling with the fallout from a submarine deal the U.S. brokered with Australia and the United Kingdom, which has caused a rift with France, the nation's oldest ally.
Still, during brief remarks before meeting with Guterres, Mr. Biden reiterated that "America is back," a phrase he has repeated often to demonstrate how his administration will differ from Mr. Trump's on the world stage, and stressed the U.S. is committed to the United Nations.
"We believe in the United Nations and its value," the president said. "Because of the challenges we face today in ending COVID-19 and dealing with the gravest threat to humanity we've ever seen, which is the whole climate crisis we're undergoing that can only be met with global solutions, no one country can, no 10 countries can do it."
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that during his speech, Mr. Biden will discuss the importance of "reestablishing our alliances" after the last few years, but conceded there could still be disagreements about approaches to particular issues.
The president is also poised to highlight the challenges facing the global community in the next decade, which Psaki said "cannot be solved or even addressed through force of arms," such as preparing for a future pandemic, addressing climate change and combating cybersecurity threats.
Mr. Biden is spending limited time in New York for the General Assembly, but will continue to meet with other world leaders in Washington throughout the week. On Wednesday, the president will host a virtual COVID Summit, during which he will ask participants to step up their commitments to provide COVID-19 vaccines and address the oxygen crisis, according to the White House.
He will also participate in bilateral meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide at the White House on Friday, and host an in-person summit with the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan.
How to watch President Biden's address
- What: President Biden delivers remarks before the United Nations General Assembly
- When: Tuesday, September 21
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: United Nations Headquarters, New York, New York
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device