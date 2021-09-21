Biden says U.S. "ready to work" with nations to solve problems in U.N. speech In his first speech before the U.N. General Assembly, President Biden addressed his plans to turn the U.S. to a new era of diplomacy and away from military power. He reaffirmed the U.S. isn't turning inward despite withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, and he also pushed for a diplomatic reset following four years of the Trump administration's "America First" policies. CBS News' Michael George reports from New York on the president's speech, and CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes discussed the key takeaways with CBSN's Tanya Rivero.