Live Updates: Senate reconvenes on Trump's last full day as president
President Trump plans to spend his last full day in office on Tuesday issuing 100 pardons or commutations, a senior administration official and a senior White House official told CBS News. Meanwhile, the Senate is reconvening for the first time since the House impeached Mr. Trump last week, and will begin confirmation hearings for some of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees.
It's not yet known who Mr. Trump plans on pardoning, although one source said the president isn't expected to pardon himself.
Mr. Trump stayed out of the public eye on Monday, while first lady Melania Trump issued a farewell video. She did not directly reference the January 6 assault on the Capitol, but did say, "Be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified."
In a break with tradition, Melania Trump did not give a tour to incoming first lady Jill Biden, and the Trumps will be the first president and first lady to skip the incoming president's inauguration in more than 150 years.
Security is tight ahead of Wednesday's inauguration. The Pentagon has authorized more than 25,000 National Guard troops to secure the event, and the FBI is vetting all Guard members. The chief of the National Guard bureau Daniel Hokanson told CBS News' David Martin he is "absolutely not" worried about the reliability of his troops.
With the military focused on protecting the inauguration, Mr. Trump will not get the large military honors he wanted for his send-off. He instead will have a scaled-back send-off at 8 a.m. Wednesday before he heads to Mar-a-Lago.
On Tuesday, the Senate will be holding confirmation hearings for five key Cabinet nominees: Janet Yellen at Treasury, Antony Blinken at State, Lloyd Austin at Defense, Alejandro Mayorkas at Homeland Security and Avril Haines as director of national intelligence.
Anti-government militia group suspects charged in U.S Capitol attack
The FBI is closing in on alleged members of anti-government militia groups tied to the assault on the Capitol. CBS News has learned the latest suspects are affiliated with the Three Percenters and the Oath Keepers. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest on the investigations into the riots.
Woman investigated for allegedly stealing computer from Pelosi's office to give to Russia surrenders to authorities
An alleged Capitol rioter accused by a former partner of stealing a laptop or hard drive from Nancy Pelosi's office has surrendered to authorities, two sources confirmed to CBS News. The former partner of Riley Williams told authorities that she planned to give the device to a friend who would sell it to Russia's foreign intelligence service, a claim that authorities are investigating but have not yet confirmed.
The former romantic partner, referred to as Witness 1, said the plan "fell through for unknown reasons," adding that Williams either still has the device or she destroyed it.
The complaint does not offer additional evidence to support the theft allegations beyond the witness' allegations, but says the claim "remains under investigation."
According to court documents, Williams appears multiple times in footage of the assault on the Capitol, including by a staircase near Pelosi's office. She is not currently facing any theft charges, and is instead accused of "Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds."
The White House has invited guests to an 8 a.m. Wednesday send-off ceremony for the president at Joint Base Andrews, four hours ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
