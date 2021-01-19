Watch Live: Biden honors COVID-19 victims on eve of inauguration

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will attend a memorial service honoring the nearly 400,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19 at the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday.

The ceremony, hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, will feature 400 lights turned on around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Mr. Biden is expected to make remarks.

How to watch Biden's ceremony honoring COVID-19 victims

What: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attend a memorial service honoring COVID-19 victims.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attend a memorial service honoring COVID-19 victims. Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2020

Tuesday, January 19, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.

Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device.

Mr. Biden's appearance at the Lincoln Memorial comes the day before he is set to be inaugurated at the U.S. Capitol. The National Mall is currently closed to visitors due to security concerns surrounding the inauguration, and instead features thousands of flags representing Americans who cannot attend the inauguration in person due to the pandemic.

Mr. Biden is departing his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, for the final time before he is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at noon on Wednesday.

The president-elect and future first lady Dr. Jill Biden are set to attend a send-off event before they leave for Washington.