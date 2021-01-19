Watch Live: Biden leaves Delaware for final time before inauguration

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden is departing his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, for the final time before he is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at noon on Wednesday.

The president-elect, who is expected to deliver remarks, and future first lady Dr. Jill Biden are set to attend a send-off event before they leave for Washington at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. After arriving in D.C., Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak at the Lincoln Memorial's reflecting pool to honor those who have died due to COVID-19.

How to watch President-elect Joe Biden's send-off event

What: President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend a send-off event

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend a send-off event Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 Time: Approximately 1:30 p.m. ET

Approximately 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

The swearing-in for the president-elect and vice president-elect will look different than those before it, as it is set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and threats of violence from extremist groups, which has led to a lockdown of parts of Washington, D.C. More than 25,000 National Guard members have been authorized by the Pentagon to assist law enforcement in securing the event.

Mr. Biden will take his oath of office two weeks after a mob of President Trump's supporters mounted an unprecedented assault on the Capitol in an attempt to halt the counting of electoral votes by Congress. The violent riots led to the deaths of a U.S. Capitol Police officer and four protesters.

The security threats related to the inauguration have put Washington on heightened alert. On Monday, the Capitol Complex was put on lockdown due to an "external security threat" after a fire broke out several blocks south. D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire involved a homeless tent beneath a freeway, and it was quickly extinguished.

Mr. Biden spent the weekend working on his inaugural address, which incoming White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Sunday will "lay out a path forward that really calls on all of us to work together." A transition official told CBS News that the president-elect is expected to speak directly to Mr. Trump's supporters and stress that he is the president for all Americans, an oft-repeated line in Mr. Biden's speeches since he was elected president.