President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated on January 20 surrounded by unprecedented security after the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Mr. Biden will become president at noon, while President Trump is set to land at Palm Beach International Airport at 11 a.m.

"CBS This Morning" will kick things off at 7 a.m. ET. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell will then lead CBS News' special coverage from Washington on the CBS television networks beginning at 9 a.m. ET. She will be joined by "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, CBS News chief Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News senior political analyst and "60 Minutes" contributor John Dickerson and CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, who has covered Mr. Biden for two years.

There will be a 30-minute special titled "One Nation: Indivisible" airing at 8 p.m. on CBS broadcast stations.

How to watch Joe Biden's inauguration

What : Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States

Date: Wednesday, January 20

CBS News coverage begins: 9 a.m.

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.

On TV: CBS broadcast stations (Full list of CBS stations here)

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"Red & Blue" special on CBSN : 5 p.m.

"One Nation Indivisible" special : 8 p.m. on CBS broadcast channels

"Celebrating America" special: 8:30 p.m. on CBS and CBSN

Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com

CBSN will begin coverage at 7 a.m. and will continue throughout the day with anchors Anne-Marie Green, Vladimir Duthiers, Tanya Rivero, Elaine Quijano and Lana Zak. CBSN politics reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns will be delivering live updates from Washington, D.C.

CBSN will have live coverage of Mr. Trump's departure at 8 a.m. Quijano will also anchor a special edition of "Red & Blue" at 5 p.m.

For the swearing-in ceremony, Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at 11:30 a.m. before Mr. Biden is sworn by by Chief Justice John Roberts. Mr. Biden will then address the nation, after which there will be a virtual parade. At 5:30 p.m. ET, the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial will be lit up in honor of the thousands of lives lost to COVID-19.

At 8:30 p.m., "Celebrating America," a 90-minute primetime TV special hosted by Tom Hanks, will air across broadcast and cable news networks. The event will feature performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons. Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also appear.

The Pentagon has authorized 25,000 National Guard troops to protect the inauguration, which has been officially dubbed a "National Security Event." Acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli told "60 Minutes" that National Guard troops are authorized to carry semi-automatic weapons. In the video clip below, Cuccinelli explains the rules of engagement and scenarios when force may be used.

"We expect our officers to defend themselves, first and foremost, as part of accomplishing the security mission," Cuccinelli told Scott Pelley. "And that's one of the challenges of being a law enforcement officer, [is that] you have to make the decision based on not knowing what that challenge is going to be in a split second."