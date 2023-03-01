Watch Live: Closing arguments begin in trial of Alex Murdaugh, South Carolina attorney accused in double murder

Watch Live: Closing arguments begin in trial of Alex Murdaugh, South Carolina attorney accused in double murderget the free app
Closing arguments in the trial of disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh began Wednesday, marking the near-final phase of a trial that has stretched on for weeks.
Murdaugh, who is part of a prominent local family in the South Carolina Lowcountry, is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, at their home on June 7, 2021. Jurors visited the Colleton County home, called Moselle, on Wednesday morning in response to a request from the defense granted by Judge Clifton Newman.
Jurors were given 30 minutes to view the property, in particular to see where the bodies of 52-year-old Maggie and 22-year-old Paul were found at the kennels and shed. They were not expected to go inside the main house, about 1,000 feet away, where Murdaugh said he was at the approximate time of the murders. Prosecutors say if that were the case, he should have been able to hear the rifle or shotgun blasts.
Prosecutors opposed the visit, saying the property has changed significantly in the 20 months since the night of the murders, including trees planted between the Murdaugh home and the kennels that have grown taller and thicker.
The visit came after the prosecution finished calling its rebuttal witnesses Tuesday, after the defense rested its case Monday.
Murdaugh, who admitted on the stand he struggled with an addiction to pills, is also accused of stealing millions and faces more than 100 other charges for alleged financial and other crimes. He was disbarred last year for what the state Supreme Court called "admitted reprehensible conduct."