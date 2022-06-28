2022 primary results: Illinois, Colorado, New York hold first elections since Roe overturned

2022 primary results: Illinois, Colorado, New York hold first elections since Roe overturnedget the free app
Eight states are holding primary or runoff elections on Tuesday, the first elections since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade.
In Colorado's 3rd House District, controversial conservative freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing a primary challenge from Don Coram, who is running as a moderate alternative. Boebert has former President Donald Trump's endorsement.
Trump is looming large over the race to be Colorado's top elections official. The current Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is unopposed in her primary. But three Republicans are vying to take her on in November. When asked by the Colorado Sun if the 2020 election was "stolen," one of the candidates, Tina Peters answered yes.
"This is a personal opinion based on the evidence that I have seen and gone through and based on what I know from our reports. I do believe there may have been enough fraud that it turned the election," she told the newspaper.
Peters was indicted earlier this year in a security breach of her county's election system. She has also been barred by a judge from overseeing the 2022 elections in Mesa County partly because of the breach,
One of her opponents, Mike O'Donnell, told the Colorado Sun he couldn't "say yes or no" to the question of whether the 2020 election was stolen. Pam Anderson, a former Jefferson County clerk and recorder and the former executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, was the only GOP candidate to answer no.
In Illinois, redistricting has spawned some incumbent vs. incumbent races. In Illinois' 6th District, Rep. Sean Casten, whose teenage daughter died earlier this month, is facing a primary challenge from Rep. Marie Newman. Both have represented only portions of the newly-drawn 6th District, which is considered solidly blue.
In Illinois' 15th District, Rep. Mary Miller has Trump's backing in the race against another incumbent, Rep. Rodney Davis. Davis, who was one of 35 Republicans to vote to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack.
Over the weekend, Miller said at a rally – flanked by Trump – that the decision to overturn Roe was a "victory for White life by the Supreme Court." Her campaign said she misread the prepared remarks.
In the governor's race, CBS projected Gov. J.B. Pritzker won the Democratic primary. In the Republican primary, CBS News projects Darren Bailey won the GOP nomination. Trump endorsed Bailey, who had five challengers.
In New York, incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has two primary challengers: Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City public advocate Jumanee Williams.
Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, from eastern Long Island, has long been considered the frontrunner in the Republican race. He faces three challengers, Rob Astrorino, Harry WIlson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of Trump ally Rudy Giuliani. Trump hasn't endorsed in the race.
In Utah, two-term Republican Sen. Mike Lee, one of Trump's closest allies, is facing two primary challengers, former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and businesswoman Ally Isom. Neither voted for Trump, according to The Associated Press.
New York governor Democratic primary
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City public advocate Jumanee Williams are on the ballot.
New York governor Republican primary
Rep. Lee Zeldin, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Rob Astorino are on the ballot.
New York lieutenant governor primary
Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna.
U.S. Senate in Colorado Republican primary
Ron Hanks and Joe O'Dea are on the ballot.
Colorado Republican Secretary of State primary
Pam Anderson, Mike O'Donnell and Tina Peters are on the ballot.
U.S. House Colorado 3rd District Republican primary
Lauren Boebert and Don Coram are on the ballot.
U.S House Colorado 8th District Republican primary
Tyler Allcorn, Barbara Kirkmeyer, Jan Kulmann and Lori Saine are on the ballot.
Illinois governor Republican primary: CBS News projects Darren Bailey wins
CBS News projects Darren Bailey wins the Republican nomination for governor in Illinois.
Illinois governor Democratic primary: CBS News projects J.B. Pritzker wins
CBS News projects J.B. Pritzker wins the Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois.
U.S. House Illinois 1st District Republican primary
Eric Carlson, Jeff Regnier, Philanise White and Geno Young are on the ballot.
U.S. House Illinois 1st District Democratic primary
Kirby Birgans, Chris Butler, Jahmal Cole, Jacqueline Collins, Steven DeJoie, Pat Dowell, Cassandra Goodrum, Jonathan Jackson, Terre Layng Rosner, Marcus Lewis, Karin Norington-Reaves, Ameena Nuur Matthews, Robert Palmer, Nykea Pippion McGriff, Jonathan Swain, Michael Thompson and Charise Williams are on the ballot.
U.S. House Illinois 6th District Democratic primary
Rep. Sean Casten, Rep. Marie Newman and Charles Hughes are on the ballot.
U.S. House Illinois 7th District Democratic primary
Rep. Danny Davis, Kina Collins and Denarvis Mendenhall are on the ballot.
U.S. House Illinois 15th District Republican primary
Rep. Rodney Davis and Rep. Mary Miller are on the ballot.
U.S. Senate Utah Republican primary
Sen. Mike Lee, Ally Isom and Becky Edwards are on the ballot.