Watch Live: 2022 midterm primary results in Arizona, Missouri, Kansas, Michigan and Washington

Voters in five states are going to the polls on Tuesday in some of the states that were battlegrounds in 2020 — and will be again in 2024. And abortion faces its first test at the ballot box since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, as Kansas voters decide whether abortion should be constitutionally protected.
Arizona
In Arizona, former President Donald Trump has rallied for his allies in the Senate, governor and secretary of state races. Arizona was one of the key battleground states that went for President Joe Biden in 2020. After the election, some Republicans in the state tried to overturn the results, with a plan to send a slate of phony alternate electors who supported Trump to Congress for the Electoral College certification, rather than the electors won by President Biden.
In the Republican primary to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in November, Trump has backed Blake Masters, who has a comfortable lead according to two polls ahead of the primary.
For governor, former TV news anchor Kari Lake and lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson are in a tight contest for the GOP nomination that repeats a dynamic between Trump and former Vice President MIke Pence. Trump has backed Lake, while Pence, along with term-limited sitting Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, have backed Taylor Robson. Last month, Trump and Pence held dueling rallies for Lake and Robson on the same day.
Trump has also backed a challenger to state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified in June at a House Jan. 6 committee public hearing. Bowers is term-limited out of that position but is running for state Senate. Days before the primary, the Arizona GOP voted to formally censure him for his testimony, a culmination of the frustrations many far-right members have with Bowers' past refusal to support Trump-backed attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
This year, Bowers helped block a bill, introduced by Secretary of State candidate and current state Rep. Shawnna Bolick, to empower the legislature to choose its own electors, regardless of how the people voted. For his actions, the former president lashed out against him, calling the Speaker a "RINO coward," and endorsed his opponent, former state Sen. David Farnsworth.
Missouri
Trump issued a last-minute semi-endorsement in the Republican primary for the open Senate seat in Missouri. On Monday night, he threw his support behind "ERIC." There are two leading candidates in the race named Eric, Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens. Both claimed they have Trump's endorsement.
In Missouri's 1st Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Cori Bush, who unseated a longtime incumbent in 2020, is facing several challengers. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch endorsed both Bush and opponent Steve Roberts, writing that "too many deeply personal issues are likely to dominate voters' decisions in ways that wouldn't necessarily be swayed by an editorial endorsement."
Meanwhile, three of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are facing Trump-backed primary challengers. Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social to urge Republican voters to "knock out impeachment slime."
Michigan
In Michigan, Rep. Peter Meijer, a freshman Republican in a swing district centered around Grand Rapids, Mich., is in a tough race against John Gibbs, a former Trump-era Housing and Urban Development official.
Washington
And in Washington, the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation. Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the 3rd District and Dan Newhouse in the 4th District both face the risk of being shut out because of Trump-backed challengers.
Kansas
For the first time since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, a state will vote whether abortion can be constitutionally protected. In 2019, the state Supreme Court ruled personal autonomy is protected in the state constitution's bill of rights and applied strict scrutiny to regulating abortion. An amendment would need to be passed to remove that constitutional right.
Kansas voters are deciding whether to pass that amendment, which will remove that constitutional right, or against it, which would keep it in place.
U.S. Senate Arizona Republican primary
Justin Olson, Mick McGuire, Mark Brnovich, Jim Lamon and Blake Masters are on the ballot.
Arizona governor Republican primary
Matt Salmon, Scott Neeley, Paola Tulliani-Zen, Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake are on the ballot.
Arizona state Senate Republican primary
Rusty Bowers and David Farnsworth are on the ballot.
Arizona Secretary of State Republican primary
Shawnna Bollock, Michelle Ugenti-Rita, Beau Lane and Mark Finchem are on the ballot.
Arizona Secretary of State Democratic primary
Adrian Fontes and Reginald Bolding are on the ballot.
Arizona 2nd Congressional District Republican primary
Ron Watkins, Steven Krystofiak, Andy Yates, John Moore, Mark DeLuzio, Eli Crane and Walt Blackman are on the ballot.
U.S. Senate Missouri Republican primary
Dave Sims, Kevin Schepers, Deshon Porter, Robert Olson, Eric McElroy, Darrett McClanahan, Patrick Lewis, Rickey Joiner, Dennis Lee Chilton, Russel Breyfogle, Robert Allen, C.W. Gardner, Mark McCloskey, Dave Schatz, Billy Long, Vicky Hatzler, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt are on the ballot.
U.S. Senate Missouri Democratic primary
Missouri 1st Congressional District Democratic primary
Cori Bush, Michael Daniels, Earl Childress, Ron Harshaw and Steve Roberts on the ballot.
Kansas constitutional amendment
Yes/No
Kansas Republican governor
Arlyn Briggs and Derek Schmidt are on the ballot.
Michigan Republican governor primary
Ralph Rebandt, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano, Kevin Rinke and Tudor Dixon are on the ballot.
Michigan 3rd Congressional District Republican primary
Peter Meijer and John Gibbs are on the ballot.
Michigan 11th Congressional District Democratic primary
Andy Levin and Haley Stevens are on the ballot.
Washington 3rd Congressional District (top 2 vote-getters)
Jaime Herrera Beutler, Davy Ray, Leslie French, Vicki Kraft, Heidi St. John, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Joe Kent, Chris Byrd, Oliver Black are on the ballot.
Washington 4th Congressional District (top 2 vote-getters)
Dan Newhouse, Jacek Kobiesa, Benancio Garcia, Corey Gibson, Jerrold Sessler, Brad Klippert, Doug White and Loren Culp are on the ballot.