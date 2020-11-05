2020 Election Live Updates: Battle for the White House comes down to just a few states

2020 Election Live Updates: Battle for the White House comes down to just a few statesget the free app
CBS News projects Joe Biden is the winner in Wisconsin and Michigan, capturing 26 electoral votes and inching closer to the 270 he needs to capture the White House and deny President Trump a second term.
Biden's victory in two states that were key parts of Mr. Trump's coalition in 2016 significantly limits the president's pathways to reelection, with just three states still considered toss-ups in CBS News' estimates.
CBS News still considers North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia toss-ups, while Biden is likely to win in Arizona and Nevada. Biden is currently projected to win states that control 253 electoral votes, just 17 votes shy of the 270 needed to win the White House. A projected win in Arizona and Nevada would give him precisely 270 votes. The president's total currently stands at 213.
Even before news organizations began projecting Biden to win Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon, Bill Stepien, the president's campaign manager, said the campaign would "immediately" seek a recount, which is permitted in Wisconsin when the margin of victory is less than 1 percentage point. Biden's lead in the state stands at about 0.6 percentage points.
Stepien said the campaign also moved to file suit in Michigan court to stop officials from counting ballots there, saying campaign observers have been denied adequate access to vote-tallying locations. However, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told CBSN the suit does not have merit and is confident in the process of counting all votes.
The Trump campaign also took three more legal actions in Pennsylvania, where Biden has cut into the president's lead as votes were counted over the course of the day.
The president has falsely claimed victory in the election, portraying the orderly counting of millions of legally cast votes as an illegitimate effort to steal the election and vowing to challenge the continued counting all the way to the Supreme Court. Elections officials across the country said Wednesday that the vote-counting process has gone smoothly, with few if any irregularities.
Find results for all races in the CBS News Election Center, and updates from key states here:
Trump's lead shrinks in Georgia
President Trump has seen his lead shrink in Georgia to just 28,827 votes with 95% of the vote now in. At 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Mr. Trump had 2,427,542 votes to Joe Biden's 2,398,715 votes. They're separated by a razor-thin margin of 0.6%.
Earlier on Wednesday night as counting continues in numerous counties throughout the state, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that as of 10:15 p.m., there were approximately 90,735 ballots still outstanding.
Heavily Democratic Fulton County, which has currently reported 94% of its vote, said it expected to finish its counting at some point after midnight. Georgia has so far reported 95% of its vote.
Trump's lead narrows in Pennsylvania
President Trump's lead narrowed to 182,561 in Pennsylvania with 1,066,963 mail ballots still uncounted. With about 88% of the vote in, Mr. Trump was leading Biden late Wednesday 50.8% to 47.9%. That's a significant drop from Wednesday afternoon, when Mr. Trump held a much stronger lead of 379,639 votes over Biden.
The ballots that are outstanding seem likely to favor Biden. They were cast by mail, and of the 3.1 million mail ballots requests in Pennsylvania, 63% were from Democrats, 25% from Republicans and 12% other. It remains to be seen if there's enough support for Biden among the million or so ballots left to surpass Mr. Trump.
Trump campaign sues over ballot counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia
Lawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election. The lawsuits, filed Wednesday, contest ballot counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
The campaign is demanding access to vote-counting sites in Michigan and Pennsylvania so they can count each ballot, but there are already poll watchers representing both parties in place doing just that.
CBS News projects that Biden has won Michigan, a state which supported Mr. Trump in 2016. Pennsylvania and Georgia, however, still remain too close to call.
Read more here or watch the full story in the player below: