Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch Live: President Trump speaks on election night

By Audrey McNamara

/ CBS News

CBSN
CBSN Live

As votes in the 2020 presidential election are still being tallied around the country, President Trump is expected to speak to the public from the White House.

How to watch 

  • What: President Trump speaks on election night

  • Date: November 4, 2020 

  • Time: Expected sometime after 1 a.m. ET

  • Location: The East Room of the White House, Washington, D.C.

  • Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

First published on November 4, 2020 / 12:57 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue