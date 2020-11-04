Watch Live: President Trump speaks on election night
As votes in the 2020 presidential election are still being tallied around the country, President Trump is expected to speak to the public from the White House.
How to watch
What: President Trump speaks on election night
Date: November 4, 2020
Time: Expected sometime after 1 a.m. ET
Location: The East Room of the White House, Washington, D.C.
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com