2020 Election Live Updates: Biden inches ahead in Georgia

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden inches ahead in Georgiaget the free app
Joe Biden edged ahead of President Trump in Georgia overnight as vote counting continued there and in the other critical swing states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina.
According to elections data from Georgia's Clayton County, which was part of the congressional district of the late civil rights icon John Lewis, Biden added 1,602 votes and Mr. Trump 223, leaving Biden with a remarkably thin statewide lead of 917 votes.
The race for the presidency, however, remains too close to call.
CBS News projects Biden has so far secured 253 electoral votes — 17 shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency. Mr. Trump has won 213.
Mr. Trump spoke on Thursday evening and falsely claimed victory. He also baselessly accused his political enemies of stealing the election from him.
"If you count the legal votes, I easily win," the president falsely claimed. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we're looking at them very strongly."
CBS News still considers Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina toss-ups, while Nevada and Arizona are considered likely to go to Biden.
Mr. Trump has been looking beyond the ballot box to the nation's courts in his efforts to hold onto the presidency, with his campaign filing a barrage of lawsuits in several battleground states
Find results for all races in the CBS News Election Center, and updates from key states here:
Biden inches ahead of Trump in Georgia
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took an ever-so-slight lead over President Trump in Georgia when Clayton County announced its latest results early Friday.
Biden had been steadily catching up, and the county that was part of the congressional district of the late civil rights icon John Lewis put him ahead.
According to elections data from the county, Biden added 1602 votes and Mr. Trump 223, leaving Biden with a remarkably thin statewide lead of 917 votes.
Georgia hasn't voted for a Democrat for president since it went for Bill Clinton in 1992.
Trump's lead shrinks to 463, as Clayton County, part of John Lewis' home district, hopes to put Georgia over the top for Biden
A little after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, with 14,097 votes left to count in Georgia President Trump's lead over Joe Biden had evaporated to a mere 1,775 votes, and that the Democrat would surpass him seemed inevitable.
The two counties with the largest number of ballots left to count were Gwinnett, with 4,800 ballots and Clayton, with 4,355. By 2 a.m. some counties had ceased counting for the night — but not Clayton County, part of the home district of the late John Lewis, where Biden is winning roughly 85% of the vote to Mr. Trump's 14%. With 95% of its vote in, Clayton County was still turning in batches of votes, a couple hundred at a time and some people, including former senator Claire McCaskill, seemed pleased by the idea that it was a county represented by the late civil rights icon that just might put Biden over the top in Georgia.
Clayton County Supervisor of Elections Shauna Dozier told CNN that as of 1:27 am, Clayton County had 3,500 absentee ballots to count out of 30,000 absentee ballots that had been accepted in the county.
"We're going to stay here until every single absentee ballot is counted," Dozier told CNN. " We're doing our best to get every vote counted," she continued, adding that she believes the county will be completed within hours and asks the community for patience.
Dozier said that in 2016, Clayton County received 3,170 absentee ballots and in 2020 had almost 10 times more 30,000 absentee ballots.
By 3:39 a.m., Mr. Trump's margin had shrunk again, to 463 votes.
Trump's lead in Pennsylvania shrinks to 26,319 votes
President Trump's lead in Pennsylvania shrunk to 26,319 votes as of Thursday night.
Joe Biden has pulled ahead in two longtime Democratic strongholds in Pennsylvania that Mr. Trump flipped in 2016. Biden is up by just over 1,300 votes in Erie, which Mr. Trump won by 1,957 in 2016. Biden leads by just over 850 votes in Northampton, which Mr. Trump won by 5,464.