Americans in state of "high anxiety" as winner of presidential election remains uncertain

For many Americans, the uncertain outcome of the presidential election is adding to the anxiety of an already stressful year. According to a survey by the Associated Press, about six in 10 of the nation's voters feel the country is on the wrong track. The American Psychological Association finds that 68% of adults say the election has been a significant source of stress in their lives, according to a recent survey.

From New York to Chicago to Las Vegas, protesters on both sides of the political divide took to the streets Wednesday. Some are angered by President Trump's declaration that he already had the votes to win before all the ballots have been counted.

"The concern is that Donald Trump may seek to interfere in the vote count," said Justin Hendrix of the Protect the Results Coalition.

Meanwhile in Detroit, dozens of Trump supporters protested outside a vote-counting center, shortly before Michigan was declared a win for Joe Biden. Crowds were caught on video chanting "stop the count."

In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which is also still counting mail-in and provisional ballots, voters say the tension is intense.

"I am absolutely in a state of ... high anxiety," one woman said.

"I've never seen a president act this way," said 21-year-old Biden supporter Zion Murunga at the Sussex Sit n' Chat Diner in New Jersey.

Murunga, who is from Pennsylvania, told "CBS This Morning" lead national correspondent David Begnaud that he is "a bit anxious."

"In past elections, it hasn't taken this long, and hasn't been all this, like, suspense," he said. "So that's a bit jarring, I guess."

Not everyone at the diner was as concerned — 80-year-old Trump supporter Louis Post said he feels good.

"I think he's gonna get in," he said.

But his wife Carol was worried about claims of widespread voter fraud.

"Ballots have been thrown away. They've been you know, they've been thrown away. They found ballots all over the place," she said.

But there is no evidence ballots have been thrown away.

Pressed on where she heard that claim, Carol told Begnaud, "I heard that from the president."

Asked if she believes what Mr. Trump says, she said, "I'd like to believe what he says. He's our president."

It's those kinds of sharp political differences that are adding to voter tensions, as the count stretches into its third day.

Jonah Beckett and Zoe Siegel are both 18-year-old supporters of Biden, and this was their first time voting.

"It's so much happening at once," Beckett said. "And it's taking so long, it feels so drawn out. It's like a never-ending nightmare almost."

"Even though it is a really scary time, it gives us the opportunity to think how much we can change America," Siegel said.

Siegel said she still feels young people like her will be an "impactful generation." Beckett said even though it's a frightening time, this vote count is what makes America so good because everyone has a say in who the leader will ultimately be.