Here are the states where you can still register to vote on Election Day

There are 19 states, and the District of Columbia, where voters can register and vote all on Election Day. Six of those states are considered battleground states, meaning their results could determine which candidate secures enough votes in the all-important Electoral College.

People applying to vote on Election Day will likely need to provide proof of identity and residency. If you cannot provide one, many states will allow you to cast a "provisional ballot," which will be counted once the right to vote has been verified.

California

Voters can register and vote through Election Day at their county elections office, polling place or vote center, according to the state's Same Day Voter Registration information. No ID is necessary, but ballots will be considered "conditional" until the county elections office completes its verification process. Polls close at 11 p.m. ET.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Colorado

Voters can register and vote on Election Day if they have a state driver's license or ID card issued by the Department of Revenue, and are able to complete and sign a self-affirmation and affidavit. Here is a list of acceptable forms of ID in Colorado, and polling centers in your county. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Connecticut

Proof of identity and residency is required for registering on Election Day in Connecticut. Election Day registration is only available at designated locations — not your polling place — from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

District of Columbia

Voters can register and vote on Election Day at a polling place or an early voting center by completing a voter registration application, swearing or affirming that they are a qualified elector, and providing valid proof of residence. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Hawaii

Voters can register and vote on Election Day at a Voter Service Center in their county. Applicants must provide their driver license, state ID, last four digits of their Social Security number or voter ID, and make a sworn affirmation that they have not voted and are qualified to vote. Polls close at 12 a.m. ET.

Idaho

Voters can register at their polling place with a photo ID and proof of residence — a bill, bank statement, check stub, or any other document with their name and residence address within the precinct printed on it. Most polls close at 11 p.m. ET, while southern counties close at 10 p.m. ET.

Illinois

Voters can register with two forms of identification, at least one of which shows a current address. Driver's license and university or college ID can be one of the two, as can a current utility bill, bank statement, pay check, government check or other government document that shows name and address. Find your voting location here. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Iowa

Voters in Iowa, a battleground state, can register and vote at the polling place listed for their current address. You must prove who you are and where you live. You can do this with a driver's license with your current address printed on it. Polls close at 10 p.m. ET.

Maine

Voters can register and voter in person at a precinct polling place where the voter resides. Proof of identity and residency are required. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Maryland

Voters can register at a precinct polling place. You will need to bring a document showing proof of residency with you to vote. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Michigan

Voters in Michigan, a battleground state, can register and vote at the city or town clerk's office where the voter resides, with proof of residency in the city or township. Most of the state's polls close at 8 p.m. ET, while a few western counties close at 9 p.m. ET.

Minnesota

Voters in Minnesota, a battleground state, can register and vote at a precinct polling place where you reside, county offices, and in-person absentee voting centers. You must provide proof of residence. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Montana

Voters can register at their county election office and present ID when voting. Polls close at 10 p.m. ET.

Nevada

Voters in Nevada, a battleground state, can register and vote at the polling location in the county or city where they are eligible to vote. You must provide a current and valid driver's license, or identification card issued by the Department of Vehicles, that shows your current residential address. Polls close at 10 p.m. ET.

New Hampshire

Voters in New Hampshire, a battleground state, can register at their polling place with sufficient identification and proof of residency. Polls begin closing at 8 p.m. ET, but closings can vary by municipality. To find the time your polling place closes, click here.

Utah

Voters can register and vote at early voting locations and polling places. You must provide two forms of ID, one for identification and one for proof of residency. Polls close at 10 p.m. ET.

Vermont

Voters can register at a precinct polling place where they reside. Only first-time voters who have registered by mail have to show ID in order to vote. If you registered when you renewed your driver's license, or as part of a voter registration drive, you will not be required to show ID. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Washington

Voters can register and cast a ballot at a voting center or county elections department by providing information on their identity and residence. Polls close at 11 p.m. ET.

Wisconsin

Voters in Wisconsin, a battleground state, can register and vote at their precinct polling place with a proof of residency and identification documents. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Wyoming

Voters can register at their polling place or vote center, if vote centers are available in the county, or other location designated by the county clerk. You will need identification. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.