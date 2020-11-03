2020 Election Day Live Updates: Americans go to the polls as bruising campaign ends

2020 Election Day Live Updates: Americans go to the polls as bruising campaign endsget the free app
Americans are heading to the polls on Election Day to determine the balance of power in Washington and state houses around the country, marking the end of a bitter, bruising campaign season that was upended by the pandemic.
The first polls opened at 6 a.m. ET in Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and parts of Kentucky. Nearly 100 million Americans have already voted early, amounting to 72% of the total votes cast in 2016.
CBS News has compiled a full list of what time the polls close in each state here.
President Trump returned to the White House early Tuesday after a full day of campaigning. He wrapped his final campaign rally after 1 a.m. on Election Day.
Mr. Trump is planning to host an election night party at the White House, and approximately 400 guests have been invited to the gathering. And while there will be other Trump-aligned parties around the nation's capital — including at the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue — it remains to be seen if the president will drop in on election night.
Biden, meanwhile, will be in Pennsylvania on Tuesday attending get-out-the-vote events in Scranton and Philadelphia. Running mate Kamala Harris will be in Detroit to campaign, before the pair will meet up on election night in Wilmington. Biden will speak on election night, the campaign said.
Trump on Election Day: "We feel very good"
Calling into "Fox & Friends" for an interview, Mr. Trump projected optimism about his chances for a second term in the White House, saying "tremendous changes have taken place over the last week."
"I think we're going to do very well in North Carolina. I think we're going to do very well in Pennsylvania. We think we're doing very well everywhere," the president said, adding he believes he is ahead in Texas and Florida.
Mr. Trump said he will spend Election Day making a "big series of phone calls" to "some people that have been very important" over the years and will head to Arlington, Virginia, later this morning to visit the Republican National Committee office.
Asked when he will declare victory, the president said, "only when there's victory, there's no reason to play games."
"I think we have a very solid chance of winning," Mr. Trump said.
The president predicted this election, he will top the 304 electoral votes he received in 2016.
Biden attends church on morning of the election
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, joined by two of their granddaughters, attended mass at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware.
Biden also visited the gravesite of his late son, Beau Biden.
Nearly 100 million people voted early
More than 99.6 million people cast their ballots early this year, amounting to 72.3% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election. Among those who cast their ballots earlier, 21,933,227 are Democrats and 14,888,110 are Republicans.
Four states have surpassed their 2016 overall turnout: Hawaii, Texas, Montana and Washington.
Eight states have hit more than 90% of their 2016 overall turnout: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina and Oregon.
Of thoses who voted early, 35,720,830 cast their ballots in-person. A total of 63,936,249 mail-in ballots have been returned, while 28,212,749 are outstanding.
How Trump and Biden are spending Election Day
Here's what's on the schedule for both candidates before polls close:
Biden
Travel to Scranton, Pennsylvania, at a time TBA
Travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at a time TBA
Trump
Visits Republican National Committee office in Arlington, Virginia, at 10:00 a.m. ET
Biden sweeps all 5 votes in tiny Dixville Notch
All five voters in the tiny New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which is the first town to vote in the country, cast their ballots for Joe Biden. The vote was held at the stroke of midnight.
Les Otten, who said he was a lifelong Republican, cast the first ballot for Biden. "I don't agree with him on a lot of issues, but I believe it's time to find what unites us, not what divides us," he said in a video posted to Dixville Vote's Twitter feed.
"My vote today is meant to send a message to my fellow Republicans that our party can find its way back," he said. "It's time to return to the values that our conservative government holds dear.
Harris County clerk says only 1 drive-thru location will be open Tuesday
Hours after a federal judge dismissed a bid by Republicans to throw out ballots from drive-thru polling locations in Harris County, Texas, Clerk Chris Hollins announced that nine of the county's 10 drive-thru polling locations would be closed Tuesday, the final day of voting for this year's election.
Hollins wrote in a series of tweets that Hanen's order left the door open for challenges to votes cast Tuesday at all but one drive-thru location. Hanen wrote Tuesday that Texas election law allows for "movable structures" as early voting locations — which he said the tents used to how drive-thru ballot boxes qualify as — but not for election day locations.
"In order to allow for drive-thru voting on Election Day while ensuring that all votes will be counted, the only drive-thru voting center on Election Day will be at Toyota Center," Hollins tweeted Tuesday night, referring to the arena home of the NBA's Houston Rockets.
"I know that drive-thru voting is a safe and convenient option for Harris County voters, but we also have 800 walk-in voting centers available for Election Day that we have worked tirelessly to make safe for voters and election workers," Hollins said.
Harris County's drive-thru sites are all located near to in-person voting locations.