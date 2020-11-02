When do polls close in each state?

More than 97 million Americans voted early as of Monday, November 2, the day before Election Day. Despite the record number of early voters, there will still be tens of millions voting on Election Day, and knowing the poll information in your state is crucial.

Poll closing times vary by state. In some states with multiple time zones, polls can close first in the earlier time zones. If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line because you still have the right to vote. The American Civil Liberties Union has a full list of voting rights here.

Here's when the polls close in each state:

7 p.m. ET:

Georgia

Indiana* (Polls in 80 eastern counties close at 6 p.m. ET; 12 western counties at 7 p.m. ET)

Kentucky

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m. ET:

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m. ET:

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire* (Poll closings can vary by municipality, to find the time your polling place closes, click here.)

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee* (Closing time vary by county, look up poll closing times here)

8:30 p.m. ET:

Arkansas

9 p.m. ET:

Arizona

Colorado

Kansas* (Polls close in 101 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Louisiana

Michigan* (Polls close in 79 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Minnesota

Nebraska* (Polls close in 75 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota* (Polling hours vary by county, a full list is here)

South Dakota* (Polls close in the eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Texas* (Polls close in 252 western counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

10 p.m. ET:

Iowa

Montana

Nevada

Utah

11 p.m. ET:

California

Idaho* (Polls close in southern counties at 10 p.m. ET)

Oregon

Washington

12 a.m. ET:

Hawaii

1 a.m. ET: