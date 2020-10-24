Trump to vote in Florida on Saturday morning before holding three rallies

President Trump will cast his ballot in Florida on Saturday morning before traveling to headline three rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. With only 10 days left before the election, Mr. Trump is turning his focus to rallying supporters in critical swing states.

At a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday, Mr. Trump urged supporters to take advantage of the state's early voting system.

"To continue our movement. I am going to rely on you. Get out and vote," Mr. Trump said. "Vote early. Bring your friends, your family, your neighbors, your co-workers. Even grab your boss and say: 'Come on, boss. You got to vote.'"

Although Mr. Trump won Florida in 2016, polling shows he and former Vice President Joe Biden are neck-and-neck in 2020. Both Biden and Mr. Trump are pursuing two critical demographics in the state, seniors and Latinos.

Although the president is appearing in three rallies on Saturday, Mr. Trump told supporters on Friday that he would try to do "five or six" rallies per day.

Meanwhile, Biden will appear at two campaign events in Pennsylvania on Saturday. At the second event, he will be joined by musician Jon Bon Jovi. Biden's rallies will be drive-in events due to the coronavirus, demonstrating how differently he and the president approach campaign events in the era of the pandemic. At Mr. Trump's in-person campaign events, there is typically limited social distancing and few attendees are seen wearing masks.

More than 220,000 Americans have died of the virus, and there were over 83,000 confirmed cases reported Friday, marking a new record high for a single day in the country. Biden has repeatedly criticized Mr. Trump for his response to the pandemic and argued during the debate on Thursday that the president does not deserve a second term because of it.