It's been a busy and eventful week so far in South Korea as the competition heats up at the Winter Games. In case you missed Wednesday's events, Team USA women's hockey claimed gold in a shootout win over Canada.
-- SEE MORE: Coverage of the Winter Games from CBSSports.com
Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin earned a silver medal, but Lindsey Vonn made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely her final Winter Games.
If there's one thing to focus on Thursday night is the conclusion of the women's program in figure skating.