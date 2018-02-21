There will be finals in women's ice hockey where the U.S. is hoping to grab yet another championship game against Canada.
Also on tap: men's slalom, halfpipe and women's bobsled.
Follow along below with updates as they happen (all times Eastern):
USA's Jamie Anderson wins 2nd medal
8:58 p.m.: Team USA's Jamie Anderson wins silver in women's snowboard big air with a final score of 177.25, behind Austria's Anna Gasser (185 points).
Team USA wins gold in women's cross country
8:50 p.m.: Team USA's Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins have made history Wednesday night with a gold victory in the women's cross-country competition.
Diggins dug deep, remembering all the years of training she had put in, and of all her teammates waiting for her at the finish line to bring home the United States' first medal ever in women's cross-country skiing - and then she let loose.
Diggins reached the peak of the hill in third place but sped past Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla on the last big, winding downhill. She rounded the final corner and took dead aim at Sweden's Stina Nilsson on the final 100-meter homestretch.
The crowd in the grandstand was on its feet sensing history, and at that moment Diggins said she felt "unstoppable."
"Around that final corner I felt like I was uncoiling a spring and letting it go," Diggins said. "Giving it everything I had, digging as deep as I could and putting it all out there. When your team is counting on you, you don't give up ever."
Diggins certainly didn't give up.She blew by Nilsson in a blur to capture gold in the team sprint, bringing the United States its first gold medal in cross-country skiing.As she crossed the line, she collapsed in exhaustion as teammate Kikkan Randall tackled her in the snow. Randall lay on top of a crying Diggins shaking her ski jacket in pure excitement and utter joy.
Latest medal count by country
8:30 p.m.: A look at the medal tally Wednesday night, courtesy of CBS Sports.
Norway leads with a total of 33 medals (13 of them gold). USA has a total of 16 medals (six of them gold).
Austria's Marcel Hirscher takes a tumble
8:15 p.m.: Hirscher took a spill in his first run in the men's slalom, wiping out any chance for a medal in this year's Winter Olympics.
Men's slalom run 1 kicks off
8:01 p.m.: The first run for the men's slalom begins.
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen leads so far with a time of 47.72.
The gold medal final run will happen later in the night.
Austrian champ Marcel Hirscher, the giant slalom gold medalist, was a silver winner in this event back in Sochi.
Tonight's schedule of events
7:57 p.m.: Here's a look at what's on tap Wednesday night in primetime (courtesy of our friends at CBS Sports)