Donald Trump addresses United Nations General Assembly — live stream
President Trump will be delivering his third address to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning.
His speech comes amid heightened instability in the Middle East, following a recent attack on Saudi oil facilities that the U.S. believes was carried out by Iran. In Israel, Mr. Trump's close political ally Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure a majority in the recent election and is now in the midst of power-sharing discussions with adversary Benny Gantz, with whom he was virtually tied.
In last year's address, he derided the "ideology of globalism" and multinational authorities, and underscored the importance of national sovereignty and need for countries to pay for their own defense. Mr. Trump espoused the values of self-interest for the U.S. and other countries.
Trump's Ukraine call
Mr. Trump's presence at the U.N. General Assembly has so far been dominated by questions about a phone call this summer with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Mr. Trump confirmed he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden and aid to Ukraine. Indeed, his most anticipated meeting at the U.N. is the one he'll have on the sidelines of the General Assembly with Zelensky.
On Monday, Mr. Trump denied that he ever pressured Zelensky and threatened to withhold funding from Ukraine, and when he was asked about whether he'd be willing to release a transcript of the call, he said that he hoped reporters would be able to see the transcript, although he also said he'd "rather not do it, from the standpoint of all of the other conversations I have."
He offered this prediction to reporters about the transcript: "You'll be very disappointed when you see it."